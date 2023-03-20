Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot expressway project approved

The Ministry of Transport and the south-central province of Khanh Hoa have approved two sections of the 117.5-kilometer Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot expressway project, connecting Khanh Hoa and neighboring Daklak Province, with an estimated cost of VND15.7 trillion.

On March 19, the Khanh Hoa government announced that the province’s chairman had signed a decision to develop the first section of the first-phase expressway. The section will be 31.5 kilometers long and will cost an estimated VND5.3 trillion. It will be located in Ninh Hoa Town.

The Ministry of Transport has also approved a plan to implement the second section of the expressway, which will cost VND10.4 trillion and run for about 37 kilometers. It will link Ninh Hoa Town in Khanh Hoa to Daklak Province’s M’Drak, Krong Bong, and Ea Kar districts.

According to local media reports, the third section of the expressway will be 48 kilometers long and will pass through Ea Kar District. Construction on this section is scheduled to begin in 2026.

The Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot expressway is expected to cost around VND22 trillion and will enable vehicles to travel at a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour. The expressway will start at the intersection between National Highway 26B and National Highway 1 in Khanh Hoa and end at the intersection with Ho Chi Minh Road in Buon Ma Thuot City, Daklak Province.