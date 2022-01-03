First patient with Omicron in Vietnam recovered and discharged from hospital

The Hanoi-based Military Central Hospital 108 said on January 2 that Vietnam’s first confirmed Omicron case has been discharged from the hospital on the same day after testing negative for coronavirus a day earlier, the NDO reported.

The Military Central Hospital 108 treated the Omicron patient, a man who arrived in Vietnam from the UK on December 19 and got positive result for a rapid antigen test done at the Noi Bai International Airport and was moved into quarantine immediately. He did not show symptoms during the isolation period, the hospital said.

Related: Vietnam reports a further 14 people tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus

The hospital concluded the man was infected with the variant of concern on December 21, using Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ sequencer.

Following the discharge, the hospital will continue to coordinate with the recovered patient’s family to monitor and manage his health at home, ensuring the safety of the community.

The hospital calls on people to strictly follow pandemic prevention and control regulations, especially to protect high-risk groups such as the elderly or people with underlying health conditions.

20 Omicron cases confirmed to date in Vietnam (all imported) have reportedly been asymptomatic or mild cases. The latest five discovered in Ho Chi Minh City have tested negative after five days or a week after testing positive for the new variant, according to NDO.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

