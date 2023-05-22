First international tourist ship returns to Phu Quoc post-Covid

According to TTXVN, on May 21st, the Costa Serena cruise ship (Italy) docked at Duong Dong, the city of Phu Quoc, in Kien Giang province, after departing from Thailand. This is the first international cruise ship to return to Phu Quoc after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Costa Serena is a 5-star cruise ship, carrying 3,500 passengers from 18 countries, with the majority coming from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and some European countries, along with 1,056 crew members.

As part of the itinerary, after docking, the passengers went sightseeing and shopping at various tourist spots on Phu Quoc Island. By 5 p.m. on the same day, the passengers returned to the ship and departed from Phu Quoc to continue their ocean journey.

TTXVN quoted information from the Kien Giang Tourism Department, stating that the province is completing the Phu Quoc International Passenger Terminal, while also promoting the application of scientific and technological advancements, streamlining procedures, and reducing the time for customs and immigration procedures for vehicles and tourists. They are also building high-quality service products with their own unique brand to attract international visitors.

The province is also enhancing focused and targeted promotion to attract visitors, disseminating policies regarding visa exemptions for international tourists visiting Phu Quoc, and training high-quality human resources to ensure excellent service for customers with high spending capacity.

