Find public restrooms through app while traveling in Hue, Da Nang

According to TTXVN, the Department of Information and Communications of Thua Thien Hue province has developed the “Hue-S” platform to connect residents and tourists in finding public restrooms. Currently, this application has been downloaded about 900,000 times.

Through the digital map with automatic navigation on their phones, tourists can view information about the location, address, and directions to the free public restroom. The province currently has over 300 free restrooms integrated into this application. In the future, the city will continue to promote and update additional locations that are not yet included in the application.

The city of Danang has also implemented a model of public restrooms with the motto “Comfort as home”. Since June 2023, the Department of Information and Communications of Danang has developed the “Danang Smart City” application in the form of a map that includes data about the locations of public restrooms to meet the needs of residents and tourists.

Currently, residents and tourists can search for 294 community restroom locations on the application. Among them, Hai Chau district has 228 locations, and Son Tra district has 66 locations. The “Danang Smart City” application is a multi-service and utility-integrated application approved by the Danang People’s Committee for use since 2020, and it has been downloaded over 1.2 million times.

The Department of Information and Communications has also assigned the Smart City Information and Operations Monitoring Center as the coordinating unit, specifically allocating personnel to regularly update information and ensure complete data.

