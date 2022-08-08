Finally, Spain has recognized the new passport of Vietnam

The Spanish Embassy in Vietnam on the morning of August 8 announced that after completing the mandatory technical consultations with the competent central agencies of Spain, these agencies have decided to recognize the household registration. Vietnam’s new passport (blue cover), because this passport already includes the necessary information according to international regulations.

“However, as Place of Birth is a mandatory information for a Schengen visa, visa applicants holding a new passport with a purple cover must submit a valid National Identity Card/ID to prove the place of birth. Accordingly, from today 8-8, the Embassy will re-receive visa applications from new passport holders and valid IDs/Citizens ID cards,” the embassy said. .

In any case, visa applicants with a new passport should be aware that, when planning to travel to Spain/Europe, according to Schengen regulations, visas issued on a new passport will not be valid. valid for entry into the territories of the Schengen member states where new passports are not accepted. Therefore, the Embassy recommends that visa applicants, in case of traveling on tour to many different countries, must contact the embassies of those countries before preparing to depart.

Passports with a green cover, showing Place of Birth and not restricted by entry by any of the Schengen member states, will continue to be processed as normal without being affected by the aforementioned territorial restrictions.

Previously, as reported by Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper , 3 German, Spanish and Czech embassies in Vietnam have announced that they will stop recognizing new passports from Vietnam issued from July 1, 2022. due to failure to meet ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) specifications. These countries are introduced because the new passport form Vietnam lacks information about the place of birth, making it impossible to verify the identity of the visa applicant.

