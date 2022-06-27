Fear of Covid-19 outbreak again

The latest report of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in the world said that the number of Covid-19 cases is showing signs of increasing in some areas.

According to WHO, the world had 3.3 million new cases last week, down 4% from the previous week. The number of deaths also decreased in most regions, with a global decline of 16%. However, the number of new cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East increased by 45% while the rate in Europe increased by 6%.

On June 24, the authorities of the Macau Special Administrative Region – China blocked many apartment buildings after the number of Covid-19 cases continued to increase. With 39 new cases announced on this day, the total number of cases has increased to 149 during the current outbreak.

A day earlier, according to Reuters, Mexico announced 16,133 new Covid-19 cases, the highest level since February 2022. Experts say the increase is a sign of a new wave of infections across the country. Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said the number of cases has increased continuously for the past 9 weeks, but most of them are caused by sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 of Omicron, so they have mild symptoms.

Facing the above situation, the governments of some countries are reviewing epidemic prevention regulations. According to Fortune, health officials in Israel are considering applying regulations on wearing masks in enclosed spaces amid the number of Covid-19 cases increasing again.

Meanwhile, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said that the country should prepare for the scenario of re-imposing strict Covid-19 epidemic prevention regulations when winter approaches, including wearing masks.

Another epidemic of concern is monkeypox. WHO on June 23 convened a meeting of the Emergency Committee to consider whether monkeypox should be considered a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC).

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization had received reports of more than 3,200 cases of monkeypox and one death from 48 countries. In addition, nearly 1,500 suspected cases and about 70 deaths have been reported in Central Africa since the beginning of the year.

@ Cafef

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

