Fashion brand Yody apologizes for using a map with incorrect sovereignty

Fashion brand Yody has spoken out about the incident involving the use of a map of Vietnam that did not include the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos.

To celebrate its 9th anniversary, Yody posted a video and images featuring a map of Vietnam that omitted the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos. Following this incident, the company issued an apology.

Specifically, after receiving feedback, the company stated that it had immediately reviewed all related content and acknowledged that the omission had occurred in a video conveying a message of thanks to customers on the occasion of the company’s 9th anniversary.

The cause of the mistake was an oversight by the communications department in the image processing and content review process for the video.

The post on Yody fanpage has been deleted after receiving feedback. Photo: Yody.

“As a Vietnamese business founded by Vietnamese people, we are well aware that this mistake cannot be justified. Therefore, we sincerely listen to all feedback and suggestions from the press agencies, media organizations, with a humble spirit to correct our mistakes and avoid repeating similar errors in the future,” the company declared.

At the same time, the company stated that it had revised and adjusted all related content on its media channels.

Yody is a fashion startup. Since its first store in 2014, the brand has had 230 stores nationwide. After the incident, Yody’s fanpage had to disable comments due to user anger.

A day earlier, ride-hailing app Grab also apologized to users for using a map containing misleading information about Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea when a territorial entity was expressed in Chinese or English.

Grab stated that it had received feedback on the map display in the app and was working with its map provider to address the issue.

@Zing News