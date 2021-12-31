Farewell 2021 – Happy New Year 2022

With 2022 hot on our heels, Vietnam Insider would like to wish you all a happy New Year.

If 2020 was termed the year of unimaginable losses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, then 2021 must be considered a year of hope, during which the process of defeating this insidious virus began to gain momentum.

Life has gradually been restored with precautionary measures. Not only have vaccines against the coronavirus been manufactured but also a large population of the world has been successfully vaccinated. However, the new Covid variant Omicron is still a major threat to precious lives around the world, including Vietnam.

Every year on the eve of the new year, we try to figure out what we lost and what we gained during last year. No doubt, the year 2021 caused irreparable loss and great sorrow for the world.

On the occasion of the eve of the New Year, let’s pray that the year 2022 will be a year of progress and prosperity for world.

We will see you in 2022. Let’s make 2022 about doing, being and becoming more proactive, more connected and better community – and lets do it together!

From Vietnam Insider with love!

