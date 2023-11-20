Fansipan Summit in Sapa Blanketed in Icy Splendor as Temperatures Hit 0°C

The summit of Mount Fansipan in Sapa is now adorned with a layer of ice, marking the first occurrence of winter with temperatures plummeting to 0 degrees Celsius. At 6:00 a.m. on November 20, a thin layer of ice, commonly known as hoarfrost, covered the wooden floor around the Fansipan symbol area.

This icy spectacle endured for about 30 minutes before succumbing to the warmth of the morning sun.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has reported that the northern region is experiencing the impact of cold air coupled with dry northeast winds from ground to sky. Consequently, nighttime temperatures in mountainous areas are as low as 10-12 degrees Celsius, while plains experience 13-15 degrees Celsius.

Daytime temperatures range between 25-27 degrees Celsius. The notable day-night temperature difference, combined with air humidity below 50%, contributes to dry sunlight.

Anticipating an escalation of cold air this week, the weather in the North is expected to remain dry. Daytime temperatures are predicted to rise by 2-3 degrees compared to last week, fluctuating between 27-29 degrees Celsius. Some elevated mountainous regions may witness frost, potentially impacting plant life.

Frost typically occurs when air temperatures dip below 4 degrees Celsius, causing objects or plants on the ground to reach approximately 0 degrees Celsius. The condensation of water vapor results in a solid, spongy, white appearance resembling salt, hence referred to as hoarfrost.