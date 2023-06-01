Famous Km0 milestone in Ha Giang reinstalled after 3 days of removal

On June 1st, the leaders of Nguyen Trai Ward People’s Committee (Ha Giang City) announced that the Km0 milestone on Nguyen Trai Street (Nguyen Trai Ward) has been reinstalled after being uprooted for a few days for repair. The new milestone is placed near the original location, right at the entrance of the Km0 milestone site, which has been repaired and refurbished by Ha Giang City. The new milestone has a higher pedestal, enhancing its aesthetic appeal. Workers will continue to cover the area around this pedestal with stones.

According to previous information from VietNamNet, on social media, photos of the Km0 milestone located on Nguyen Trai Street in Ha Giang City – the starting point of National Highway 2 from Ha Giang City to Hanoi – being uprooted by some workers using a crane circulated. This milestone was a familiar check-in spot for many tourists when visiting Ha Giang, so its uprooting left many people feeling regretful.

On May 31st, photos of the new milestone gained attention and were shared by many tourists on social media.

In reality, there are two different columns in the Km0 milestone area. The uprooted column was a traffic signpost, while the remaining column serves as a territorial marker. The remaining column is larger and placed inside the park, facing 26-3 Square.

According to research, since May 22nd, the Ha Giang City Project Management Board has been carrying out repairs and upgrades to the Km0 milestone and its surrounding area to better serve tourists. Additionally, the Km0 point has been beautifully constructed for many years and is still undergoing renovation. The Km0 milestone is located in the central park of Ha Giang City, with a spacious area paved with stones for people and tourists to visit. It still functions as a regular traffic signpost. This position is only a few meters away from the old milestone.

@Vietnamnet