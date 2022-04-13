Famous bakery in Da Lat has been suspended for 3 months

Lien Hoa bakery in Da Lat city (Lam Dong) was fined 92 million VND and suspended for 3 months after nearly a month poisoning more than 130 customers.

On April 13, Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee issued a decision to sanction an administrative violation in the field of food safety for Ms. Tran Thi Y Nhi – the representative of a business household of Lien Hoa bakery with an amount of 92 million VND and suspended processing, trading and supplying food for 3 months.

At the same time, the shop owner must be responsible for the expenses for handling food poisoning, examination and treatment for poisoning patients when eating bread here.

This move took place after more than 130 passengers who ate bread at Lien Hoa restaurant were hospitalized for emergency treatment with symptoms of digestive disorders, vomiting, and defecation.

When the authorities checked, it was determined that the bakery did not comply with the regulations on storing food samples and the 3-step verification regime. Equipment, means of transporting and preserving food, ready meals and ready-to-eat food are not hygienic.

Previously, Vietnamnet reported that from March 18 to 24, hospitals in Lam Dong recorded 133 people with food poisoning related to bread produced by Lien Hoa facility, of which 109 were hospitalized. Among the patients are tourists and sports athletes.

@ Vietnamnet

