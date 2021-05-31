Factories in Vietnam’s largest Covid-19 hotspot of Bac Giang resume operations

Nine enterprises in three industrial parks (IP) of Vietnam’s largest Covid-19 hotspot of Bac Giang are back to work after more than ten days of suspension to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic, said Chairman of the Bac Giang Province People’s Committee Le Anh Duong.

Two companies New Wing Interconnect Technology and Fuhong Precision Component, producing electric components for Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn, returned to operation on May 28.

S-Connect BG Vina Co., Ltd reopened on May 29, while workers of Si Flex, Fuyu Precision Component Co., Ltd, Gigalane Vina Co., Ltd, Jeil Tech Vina, New Hope Hanoi – Bac Giang branch, Hope Special Zone Company got back to work on May 30.

Related: Factory workers in Vietnam’s largest COVID-19 epicenter will be vaccinated this week

The total number of employees returning to the workplace in these companies is 4,056, of which New Wing accounts for the largest number (1,294), followed by Fuhong (1,295), Si Flex (500), and Fuyu (343).

The local businesses in Van Trung, Dinh Tram, Quang Chau IPs in Viet Yen district have met Covid-19 prevention standards including having concentrated dormitories for workers and a safe worker transportation plan, according to the Management Board of the provincial Industrial Parks (IP).

Only workers who have tested negative twice for coronavirus are allowed to return to the factory.

The companies also divided workers into groups of 10 – 16 people, called the “Worker team against Covid-19”. These groups will travel together between their residence and the workplace, having meals in shifts and limiting contact with crowds. In this way, it could be easy to trace in case of having Covid-19 infections.

The Management Board of Bac Giang IPs requires the business leaders to strictly and fully comply with regulations of competent authorities on Covid-19 prevention and control. Workers returning to the factory must keep a safe distance among them.

Bac Giang halted operations of Dinh Tram, Quang Chau, Van Trung, and Song Khe-Noi Hoang IPs with 504 enterprises and 136,000 workers ten days ago to curb the pandemic.

The decision was made after South Korea-invested Shin Young Vietnam Co., Ltd in Van Trung IP and Japan-invested Hosiden Vietnam Co., Ltd in Quang Chau IP in Viet Yen district reported the first infections.

Viet Yen is home to roughly 100,000 workers from 57 cities and provinces, accounting for one-third of the district’s population, according to the Hanoi Times.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

