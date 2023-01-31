Facebook, Google, Apple… declare and pay taxes 1,800 billion VND

On the first working day after 2023 Lunar New Year, foreign suppliers such as Facebook, Google, Apple… has declared and paid tax at 1,800 billion VND.

According to information from the General Department of Taxation, right from the first working day after Lunar New Year, January 27, foreign suppliers have declared and paid tax of 1,800 billion VND via the Portal for foreign suppliers.

Through Portal for foreign suppliers, Meta (Facebook) declared and paid tax of 34.5 million Euro, Google declared and paid tax of 28.8 million USD, Apple declared and paid tax of 174 billion VND…

Facebook, Google, Apple… have declared and paid tax of 1,800 billion VND (Photo: TTV)

According to the General Department of Taxation, the above results are a positive signal in the coordination of tax declaration and collection between Vietnamese tax authorities and foreign suppliers right from the beginning of the new year. This also shows the trust, reputation and serious observance of tax laws by foreign suppliers for e-commerce and digital-based business activities in the territory of Vietnam.

According to the General Department of Taxation, implementing Directive No. 03/CT-TTg dated January 27, 2023 of the Prime Minister on urging the implementation of tasks after 2023 Lunar New Year holiday, this agency has directed Tax departments of provinces and cities and the Department of Tax Administration of Large Enterprises focus on strictly implementing the tasks of revenue management, ensuring correct, sufficient, timely collection, expansion and effective exploitation of state budget revenue.

Particularly in 2022, the General Department of Taxation has deployed an electronic portal dedicated to foreign suppliers and a portal to receive information from e-commerce platforms. After more than 8 months of implementation (from March 21, 2022), by the end of 2022, 45 suppliers have registered, declared and paid taxes through the Portal for foreign suppliers.

@ Vietnamnet