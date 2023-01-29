Facebook, Google, Apple… declare and pay tax of VND 1,800 billion

According to information from the General Department of Taxation, from the first working day of the Lunar New Year, January 27 (January 6), foreign suppliers have declared and paid tax of VND 1,800 billion via the Electronic Portal for foreign suppliers.

In which, through the portal for foreign suppliers, Meta ( Facebook ) declared and paid tax of 34.5 million Euro, Google was 28.8 million USD, Apple was 174 billion dong…

The General Department of Taxation drastically implements tax management solutions for cross-border platforms

According to the General Department of Taxation, the above result is a positive signal in the coordination of tax declaration and collection between Vietnamese tax authorities and foreign suppliers right from the beginning of the new year.

“This also demonstrates the trust, prestige and serious observance of tax laws by foreign suppliers for e-commerce and digital-based business activities in the Vietnamese territory.” – Representative of the General Department of Taxation emphasized.

Also according to the General Department of Taxation, implementing Directive No. 03/CT-TTg dated January 27, 2023 of the Prime Minister on urging the implementation of tasks after the Lunar New Year holiday of 2023, this agency has directed Tax Departments of provinces and cities and the Department of Tax Administration of large enterprises focus on strictly implementing the tasks of revenue management, ensuring correct, sufficient, timely collection, expansion and effective exploitation of tax revenue state budget revenue.

Particularly in 2022, the General Department of Taxation has deployed an electronic portal dedicated to foreign suppliers and a portal to receive information from e-commerce platforms. Officially implemented from March 21, by the end of 2022, 42 suppliers have registered, declared and paid taxes through the portal, with a total tax paid of more than VND 3,444 billion. Of which, nearly 1,900 billion VND were declared and paid directly by foreign suppliers.

The rest is deducted and paid by Vietnamese parties, including Facebook, at VND 1,748 billion; Google is 979 billion. Notably, there are 6 major foreign suppliers Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, TikTok, Netflix, Apple accounting for 90% of the market share in revenue of e-commerce business services on cross-border digital platforms in Vietnam.

Source: CafeF