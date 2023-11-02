Facebook and Instagram starts charging EU users

The service for removing ads on Facebook and Instagram is being rolled out in the EU and will have a price of approximately 9.99 euros per month when used on the web, or 12.99 euros per month on iOS and Android.

According to The Verge, Meta Corporation (the owner of the social networks Facebook and Instagram) is introducing a paid subscription package to remove ads on these two social media platforms. The service costs about 9.99 euros (260,000 Vietnamese dong) per month for users on the web, or 12.99 euros (338,000 Vietnamese dong) per month on iOS and Android operating systems.

Meta’s move to start charging is aimed at addressing concerns raised by the European Union (EU) regarding data collection activities and Meta’s advertising targeting. By making users choose between paying to eliminate ads or using the free service but agreeing to data collection activities, Meta believes this will clearly meet the privacy requirements set forth by the EU.

“We respect the spirit and purpose of European regulations and are committed to complying with them,” Meta emphasized in their message to users.

Meta also mentioned that they will continue to provide free access to users who do not wish to pay. Users who do not pay will still have the same user experience as before, and existing ad preference tools will still be available. The ad-free subscription is only available to users aged 18 and above in the EU, the European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland. Starting from March 1, 2024, there will be an additional fee of 6 euros when using it on the web or 8 euros on iOS and Android for each Facebook and Instagram account that is linked. Meta stated that if users subscribe to this package, their data will not be used for advertising purposes. @Cafef