Extreme cold weather kills around 500 buffaloes and cows in the northern Vietnam

by Helen Huynh

Around 500 buffaloes and cows in the northern region of Vietnam have died due to the extreme cold weather.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, as of early morning today, January 13, the temperature in many northern mountainous areas in Vietnam still remained low with just 6.4 degrees centigrade in Mau Son, minus one degrees centigrade in Dong Van, and 6.6 degrees centigrade in Sapa.

In Hanoi, the lowest temperature was 10-13 degrees centigrade today.

Due to the chill, up to 375 buffaloes, 119 cows and 17 pigs have died in mountainous provinces such as Cao Bang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Lang Son and Yen Ba with Lao Cai and Dien Bien hardest-hit.

The snow and frost have also damaged 93 hectares of crop in Lao Cai.

The northern region has been forecasted to see another strong cold front this weekend.

This article was originally published on Dtinews

 

