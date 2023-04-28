Exterior Pros Advice: How to Make Your House Stand Out

It’s common to hear the saying “Never judge a book by its cover.” However, your home’s exterior may give away certain inside details. To make your home stand out, you must enhance its curb appeal. You’ll change people’s perceptions of your house by doing this. Your home’s exterior is a wonderful platform for showcasing your unique sense of design and taste. You can distinguish your outside design in a variety of ways. Your design should reflect who you are as a person, whether you’re striving for a more contemporary appearance or a more traditional one.

You should certainly take a fresh look at your house if you want to get the most value out of it. Consider the customer’s perspective so you can identify anything that can potentially turn them off. Even without using design tricks, well-designed homes can be stunning. Often, keeping things simple is best. Additionally, a simplified design can result in savings that you can put toward improving other areas of the house.

Make a Landscape Plan

It’s crucial to properly plan your external landscaping, even if you’re not an avid gardener. It will assist your exterior design to look even more distinctive and improve curb appeal. When choosing plants and flowers for your yard, there are a number of factors to take into account, such as their location, desired color, and rate of growth. One of the best methods to make your house look lovely and appealing is to garden your front yard. To welcome guests into your garden, add attractive archways to the entrance. Additionally, think about adding a few benches to entice guests into the yard.

Sidings

A home’s exterior siding can offer color and texture while also adding to its overall charm. If done consistently and in horizontal bands rather than vertical strips, changing colors and materials adds value to the design. Working with professionals in home siding, such as James Hardie siding professionals, or other experts wherever you reside, is important in order for you to get advice on what materials are the best, what colors never go out of style, and what fits your house best.

Shine up your front door to improve the curb appeal of your home.

Your front door sends a lot of messages about your house. It looks and feels better after it’s cleaned up. Thankfully, there are several methods to increase the curb appeal of your front door, including painting it a fresh, bright coat of color. Your front door can also gain curb appeal in the following other ways:

Remove all the dirt from the area surrounding the doorknobs.

Use metal polish to clean the door hardware.

Change the outdated door numbers with more visible ones.

Decorate the entranceway with eye-catching components like flower pots.

Make Certain Your Garage Door Is Appealing

You’ll want to make sure that your garage door stands out in addition to the front of your house. A modern and elegant garage door will help bring everything together and add the last touch to your home’s decor. You should pick a hue that enhances your home’s outside design. Your garage door will stand out even more if it is painted red and your house is brick with white windows.

Adding lighting to your garage door will make it more visible at night. Consider painting the garage door a different color from the rest of your house if your house has a connected garage to make sure it stands out. This is a fantastic method to add a personal touch and make your exterior design truly distinctive.

Use Windows that are Proportioned Vertically

Although window designs vary by region and house style, most windows have either a 1:2 or a 3:5 ratio (tall rectangles). Be careful with the windowpane proportion in addition to the opening proportion. The aesthetic appeal and atmosphere of the house are improved by the vertical openings and panes. Don’t forget to take a look at the house’s side windows as well.

Tricks are unnecessary in a house with good architecture. Two things to keep in mind will help your home stand out in a positive way: keep it simple and less is more.