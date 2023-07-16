Extending the pilot of submersible service in Nha Trang Bay until the end of July 2024

This is the content discussed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha in official letter 635 issued on July 12 regarding the extension of the pilot operation of diving services in Nha Trang Bay.

According to the letter, the diving service activities in Nha Trang Bay were approved by the Prime Minister for pilot implementation in official letter 1505 dated October 30, 2020.

Specifically, according to the report from the Ministry of Transport, the force majeure factor of the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the diving service activities. To have more time to evaluate the practical operation of this service and improve the relevant legal regulations, the Government has agreed to extend the pilot period of diving service operations based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Transport and the opinions of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province until the end of July 2024.

Nha Trang Bay is one of the most beautiful bays in the world

The Government has assigned the Ministry of Transport to lead and coordinate with the Ministry of Defense, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province, and relevant agencies to organize the management of diving service activities in Nha Trang Bay, ensuring compliance with the current regulations on security, defense, and related legal provisions. During the pilot period, the Government requires responsible agencies to regularly monitor, inspect the operation of vehicles, and other support activities to ensure absolute safety. Vinpearl Joint Stock Company and related agencies and units are required to have safety plans, accident prevention and rescue measures, and to be responsible in accordance with legal regulations. At the same time, the Ministry of Transport is responsible for leading and coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies to promptly summarize the pilot operation of diving services in Nha Trang Bay, conduct review and research for the issuance, within its jurisdiction or for submission to competent authorities, of complete legal regulations regarding diving service activities, to be completed by July 2024. @Thanhnien.vn