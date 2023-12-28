Extend pedestrian space in Hoan Kiem for New Year holiday

The extension of the pedestrian areas’ operating hours in Hoan Kiem is aimed at facilitating convenient movement for both residents and tourists during the New Year holiday in 2024.

Walking space at Hoan Kiem Lake. Photo: TTXVN.

On the evening of December 25th, the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem District (Hanoi) issued an announcement regarding the extension of operating hours for pedestrian spaces in the Hoan Kiem district during the New Year holiday in 2024.

The pedestrian areas in the Hoan Kiem district will be open from December 29, 2023 (Friday) until January 1, 2024 (Monday), extending one more day compared to the previous schedule.

Specifically, the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake and its vicinity will operate from 7:00 PM on December 29, 2023 (Friday) until 12:00 AM on January 1, 2024 (Monday).

The pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter of Hanoi will be active from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays (December 29-31, 2023), and on Monday (January 1, 2024).

According to the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem District, Pham Tuan Long, the extension of the operating hours for pedestrian areas in the district is aimed at providing favorable conditions for residents and tourists to move around conveniently during the New Year holiday in 2024.

Hoan Kiem District requests the departments, units, and companies under the district, Dong Xuan Joint Stock Company, and the People’s Committees of the wards to actively coordinate and effectively implement the assigned tasks, ensuring urban security, traffic order, environmental hygiene, and urban aesthetics; complying with regulations on disease prevention, fire prevention, and safety for residents and tourists.

The pedestrian areas around Hoan Kiem Lake and the pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter of Hanoi have always been attractive destinations for residents and tourists every weekend, especially during holidays and Tet (Lunar New Year).

On average, every weekend day, Hoan Kiem pedestrian area welcomes between 5,000 and 7,000 visitors during the day and 15,000 to 20,000 visitors in the evening. During holidays, this space can attract over 40,000 visitors daily.

@Znews