Export turnover to the US from Vietnam reaches US$131 billion in 5 months

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, the United States has maintained the largest export market of Vietnam this year as the total export turnover to the market in the first five months of the year is estimated to reach US$130.94 billion, an increase of 30.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

Of which, the total commodity export turnover to the United States market reached US$37.6 billion, an increase of 49.8 percent over the same period last year. It is followed by China with US$20.1 billion, the European market with US$16.1 billion, an increase of 20.8 percent and the Asian market with export turnover of US$11.5 billion surging 23.7 percent, etc.

The whole country also recorded 22 commodities with export turnover of over US$1 billion, contributing to 87.3 percent of the total export turnover. Especially, there had been six commodities reaching the export turnover of over US$5 billion, accounting for 63.8 percent of the total export turnover.

In the first five months of the year, the agriculture-forestry products and aquaculture-fishery products were two kinds of the commodities with remarkable export turnover growth hitting US$9.69 billion and US$3.24 billion, increasing 13.5 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

Source: SGGP

