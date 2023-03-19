﻿Exploring pristine streams in Vietnam’s Quang Binh province

Thanks to its poetic scenery, Cha Rao – Cha Cung streams have emerged as an attractive summer destination for tourists who have a passion for traveling and exploring new places.

The Cha Rao – Cha Cung streams in Cay Ca Village, Truong Son Commune, Quang Ninh District, Quang Binh Province, are natural streams amid pristine mountains and forests. The tourist spot is about 65 kilometers from Dong Hoi City. The area has a beautiful and unspoiled landscape, suitable for outdoor activities and immersing oneself in nature.

The stream water is as clear as a mirror and visitors can see straight to the bottom. There are flat natural stone steps and rocky ledges. The clear blue water gently flows through each rocky ledge creating beautiful white foaming waterfalls. The air here is also fresh.

The streams are located in the protective forest area. Currently, the Quang Binh People’s Committee allows only temporary tourism exploitation at the Cha Rao – Cha Cung streams with the strict supervision of relevant agencies to protect the forest and its natural values.

Tours to the Cha Rao – Cha Cung streams are organized with the utmost safety to provide the best experience for tourists while still preserving the ecology of the area. Tourists can choose a one-day tour at VND75,000 per guest or a two-day-and-one-night tour at VND150,000 per guest.

Moreover, when traveling to the Cha Rao – Cha Cung streams, visitors can also experience the life of people there as well as the culture of the villages near the streams.

The best time to visit the Rao – Cha Cung streams is from March to the end of August. At that time, the weather, along with the fresh air, is suitable for tourists to bathe in the cool water and enjoy outdoor activities at the streams.