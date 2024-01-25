Explore Chinese culture when flying to Chengdu with Vietjet

Vietjet expands its international flight network with a new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Chengdu (China), contributing to the promotion of trade and tourism between the two cities and countries, Vietnam and China.

The Ho Chi Minh City – Chengdu (China) route is now open for ticket sales, and flights will commence on the first day of the Lunar New Year, February 10th, with a frequency of 7 round-trip flights per week. Departures from Tan Son Nhat International Airport are scheduled for 19:10 local time, arriving at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport at 0:15 the next day (local time). Return flights depart from Chengdu at 0:50 local time, landing in Ho Chi Minh City at 3:55 local time.

In celebration of the year 2024 and the new route Ho Chi Minh City – Chengdu (China), Vietjet is hosting a grand promotion offering thousands of zero-dollar tickets (excluding taxes and fees) for passengers who book from today on www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app, for flights between February 10th and March 30th.

Visitors to Chengdu have the opportunity to explore the vibrant Chinese culture with renowned attractions such as the ancient town of Cangli, An Thuan Bridge, and the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. Additionally, from Chengdu, travelers can easily journey to the Nine Villages Valley, a UNESCO-recognized World Heritage site. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City stands as the dynamic economic hub of the country, providing diverse travel options to destinations across Vietnam and the region through Vietjet’s extensive flight network.

Featuring modern, low-emission aircraft, an environmentally friendly approach, professional flight crews, attentive service, and complimentary Sky Care travel insurance, Vietjet ensures passengers enjoy joyful flights with enticing travel choices. Flying with Vietjet, passengers can also savor the essence of Vietnamese cuisine such as Pho Thin, Vietnamese baguettes, and various distinctive dishes from around the world. Additionally, loyal customers have the opportunity to accumulate points for gift redemption through the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty program.

