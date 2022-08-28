Experience the wedding service in Antarctica for couples who like novelty

A new type exploded after the pandemic

Appeared in 2017, it took more than 4 years for this model to develop. During the pandemic, people began to pay attention to sparsely populated areas to host events. The year 2022 sees an explosion of weddings across the globe. This can be an unprecedented choice for those who prefer quiet and unique.

Antarctica, also known as the “white desert”, is the only continent that is uninhabited. It also does not have a fixed population, as visitors are scientists and explorers.

The wedding was held in a place below 0 degrees Celsius. Photo: Brides without Borders

For $250,000, couples can experience a whole new service for Antarctic weddings! Bespoke Red Savannah travel agency offers a unique wedding ceremony that can’t be found anywhere else. The wedding schedule will begin with the wedding reception. Participants will fly from Cape Town, South Africa, to the Wolf Fang runway in Antarctica in an 8.5-hour flight.

Holding a wedding in Antarctica is not only a memorable memory but also a solution for the pandemic. As a rule, all passengers are required to present proof of vaccination before travel begins and do PCR tests before boarding.

What can visitors experience here?

The grand ceremony began with a hearty breakfast, including a cake cutting ceremony, followed by a party at the Snow Lounge.

Attendees can revel in the natural panoramas of Antarctica, from the summits of a series of mountains on the horizon to the velvet snow.

Not only attending the wedding, guests also participate in many different experience activities. Photo: Forbes

Here, the organizers also prepare modern storage compartments with common space and dining area. Alternatively, you can also relax in the wellness space and sauna on the shores of the freshwater lake of Schirmacher Oasis.

It can be said that an Antarctic wedding is more attractive than a honeymoon. In addition to enjoying the natural beauty of Antarctica, visitors can also enjoy a tour of the Emperor Penguin colony, mountain climbing.

All the steps of the wedding are carefully planned even. Most importantly, each couple will commit to spending at least $1,000 on conservation and sustainability initiatives while visiting Antarctica.

Pioneer couple get married in Antarctica

Julie Baum and Tom Sylvester are two British field guides. They decided to choose Antarctica as a special location to conduct their wedding.

Baum and Tom Sylvester’s wedding was held in 2017 at the Rothera research station, on the island of Adelaide, British Antarctic Territory, in sub-zero temperatures.

Bride Baum sewed a piece of orange tent fabric onto her wedding dress as a souvenir. The wedding reception was prepared by the Rothera station chef himself and the live music was performed by a “local” band. The guests were 18 colleagues of the couple living and working in Rothera, including plumbers, electricians and chefs.

Memorable Antarctic wedding. Photo: PA

Groom Tom Sylvester expressed that the two always wanted to hold a small private wedding, but never imagined being able to hold it in one of the most remote places on Earth.

“Antarctica is an amazingly beautiful place and we’ve met some great friends here. It couldn’t get any better,” Sylvester said.

The ceremony’s host, Paul Samways, Chief of Rothera, praised the bride and groom as wonderful people and said it was a great honor to help them bond together by marriage.

According to Luxurylauches, Forbes