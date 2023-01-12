Experience night street in the east of Hanoi

The pedestrian street – night street Ocean Park has become an exciting new destination in the east of the capital with unique events and experiences.

Vinhomes Ocean Park gradually becomes a destination for entertainment and relaxation for the people of the capital thanks to a series of unique activities.

New experience in the heart of prosperity

Moving back to Vinhomes Ocean Park (Gia Lam, Hanoi) for nearly two years, Bich Thuy is still surprised by the excitement of the big city.

“Two years ago, after going to a close friend’s house in Vinhomes Ocean Park, my family immediately decided to move here. Up to now, this is both a residence and a weekend destination for many inner-city residents with hundreds of activities,” Thuy said.

Vinhomes Ocean Park has become a fun and relaxing destination for many people in the capital at the weekend.

Most recently, Vinhomes Ocean Park opened the pedestrian street – Ocean Park night street (from 2pm to 2am the next day), making Vincom Mega Mall Ocean Park and the surrounding area more vibrant.

“My whole family loves this place because we don’t need to go to the lake to enjoy the pedestrian street atmosphere. Relatives also have more places to play and eat when they come to visit my husband and I on the weekend,” said Ms. Bich Thuy.

Walking street – night street Hanoi Ocean Park attracted tens of thousands of visitors on the opening day.

Previously, on the opening day, Ocean Park’s walking street – night street attracted tens of thousands of visitors. Not only a new destination for residents, this area attracts many people in the east of the capital and surrounding areas to experience, especially on weekends. With a bustling atmosphere, the pedestrian street – night street of Ocean Park creates attractive trading and profitable opportunities for the owners of stalls in the food court, cafes, restaurants, and commercial centers in Vinhomes Ocean Park.

Besides the pedestrian street – night street, commercial activities at Vinhomes Ocean Park are vibrant thanks to a series of attractive experiences such as glamping – camping by the lake, kayaking, duck riding on the 24.5-hectare Pearl Lake or Music shows on the shores of Crystal Lagoon saltwater lake.

Urban complex creates development momentum for eastern area

Not only Vinhomes Ocean Park, two big urban areas are forming, Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 – The Empire and Vinhomes Ocean Park 3 – The Crown also become an attractive destination for people.

At Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 – The Empire, the Royal Wave Park artificial wave-making sea complex becomes a landing place for large-scale entertainment shows such as Summer wave park, Hello summer ocean park or Summer dream.

These events bring together many famous artists, attracting tens of thousands of visitors. In the near future, when highlight utilities such as Empire Park and the City of Light square with bustling shophouse rows come into operation, this place promises to become the most prosperous and vibrant destination in the East.

At Vinhomes Ocean Park 3 – The Crown, many people look forward to enjoying a resort life at Paradise Bay or experiencing a mini water park designed by VinWonders.

Unique entertainment experiences at Vinhomes Ocean Park.

Since handing over, Vinhomes Ocean Park has gradually become a new destination for residents of the capital. Up to now, the megacity has attracted more than 50,000 residents, most of which are from the inner city.

With two pieces of Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 – The Empire, Vinhomes Ocean Park 3 – The Crown, the 1,200 ha marine urban complex will soon be completed, promising to create the most vibrant and bustling community in the east of the capital.

@ Zing News