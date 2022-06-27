Experience flying hot air balloon at the festival ‘Hue seen from the sky’

For the first time in Hue City, domestic and foreign tourists are delighted with the colorful hot air balloons, watching the whole land of the Ancient Capital from above.

On the morning of June 25, at Ham Nghi yard (inside the Hue Citadel), the hot air balloon festival with the theme “Hue ancient capital seen from the sky” was opened, attracting hundreds of visitors to enjoy.

Right from the early morning, dozens of hot air balloons were gathered by the Organizing Committee at Ham Nghi Stadium.

This activity is part of a series of events in response to Hue Festival Week 2022, organized with the desire to create new and unique tourism products, making Hue a typical Festival City of Vietnam.

The propane gas burner was burned by the technical staff to prepare for the show.

According to the Organizing Committee, within the framework of the festival, which will last until June 30, it is expected that there will be 10 large hot air balloons with a diameter of 25-28m, flying from 300-500m high, able to carry 2 tourists.

In addition, there are 10 mini hot air balloons 6-10m in diameter, 10-20m high for flying performances.

The hot air balloon festival “Hue Ancient Capital seen from the sky” gathers colorful hot air balloons.

The festival brings Hue Ancient Capital a new color, with dozens of giant hot air balloons, colorful and diverse shapes flying in the sky, adorning Hue Citadel with breath. of a new era rich in vitality and a very vivid desire to explore.

Attending the festival, visitors not only can admire the spectacular hot air balloon performances but also directly participate in the experience of hanging up with a panoramic view of Hue Citadel.

Panoramic view of Hue ancient capital from hot air balloons.

The festival is open to visitors and daily experience flights according to time frames such as free flights from 6 am – 6.30 am and 4 pm – 4.30 pm; Hanging flights and performing flights from 7 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7 pm.

Visitors participating in the experience can buy tickets at the price of 5 million VND/free flight ticket, 170,000 VND/suspended flight ticket (insurance and tax included), free to visit and enjoy the mini hot air balloon performance.

@ Vietnamnet

