Experience bike tour around Hanoi at night

The Hanoi Department of Tourism has recently launched 15 exciting night tourism products for tourists. One of the most popular experiences is the Thang Long – Hanoi Night bicycle tour, which has been attracting a lot of participants.

The tour starts at the National History Museum, where visitors can learn about Hanoi’s rich history through the ancient Thang Long relics. The Thang Long – Hanoi Night Bike Tour is perfect for those who love exercise and want to explore the city uniquely.

The tour ends at Ngu Xa Food Street, where visitors can indulge in delicious local dishes and enjoy the cold weather. It’s a perfect way to end a meaningful journey of exploring the Capital at night.

Everyone has their way of enjoying Hanoi, and some prefer to ride bicycles and admire the sparkling city at night. It’s a great opportunity to appreciate the beauty of Hanoi, a city with a history of over a thousand years.

