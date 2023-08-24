Home » Experience Ba Na night with 3D mapping show
Experience Ba Na night with 3D mapping show

Sun Group said that beginning August 25, Ba Na Hills Resort would provide a new tourist product, a 3D mapping display at "Sun Castle."

by Linh Vu

Show 3D mapping utilizing the latest technology at “Sun Castle” twice a day at 6:50 p.m. and 7:50 p.m.

This is a new tourism product that will serve visitors at night in Ba Na Hills, helping to promote the night economy and extend tourists’ stay.

Every little light contributes to a vivid scene in the gripping thrilling story told on the castle walls

According to Mr. Adrian G.S. Goh, CEO of Hexogol Solution Group (the unit that installs and runs the 3D mapping light projection project in Ba Na Hills), the project employs more than 40 4K projectors with 30,000 lumens (unit of light measurement) and a quality resolution of more than 8K.

The presentation delivers vibrant, emotive visuals and lights by combining a high-powered laser system, surround sound, lighting, and 3-D projection effects with a multimedia projection map display.

Trải nghiệm đêm Bà Nà với show trình diễn ánh sáng 3D mapping - Ảnh 7.

Visitors enjoy experiencing new nightlife products on Ba Na

The fairy world, the home of the giants, the moon kingdom, the sun kingdom, and the fairy world are all included in the 3D mapping display.

The 3D mapping show, which runs through September 15, is also aimed at travelers over the National Day vacation on September 2.

@thanhnien.vn

