Expanding entertainment services on Ha Long Bay

The People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province has recently announced the opening of four water areas for commercial recreational and entertainment activities in Ha Long Bay.

According to information from the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province, the local authorities have just announced the opening of four qualified water zones for business services in Ha Long Bay, including the Luon Cave area, with an area of 5.23 hectares; the Cua Van fishing village area, covering 29.56 hectares; the Dong Tien Lake – Trinh Nu Cave area, spanning 32.55 hectares; and the Cong Do area, encompassing 62.36 hectares.

Therefore, starting from August 1st, Ha Long Bay has added four qualified zones for recreational and entertainment services compared to before.

Luon cave area on Ha Long Bay has been announced to be eligible for entertainment business

The announcement of these entertainment and recreational activity zones in Ha Long Bay has somewhat eased many obstacles in underwater investment and business activities, such as kayaking and rowing boats, which have been subject to the regulations of Decree 48/2019/ND-CP on the management of recreational and entertainment vehicles in the water.

Tourists visit Luon cave by rowing boat, kayak

Previously, Thanh Nien newspaper had a series of reports reflecting the difficulties faced by many businesses offering services in Ha Long Bay due to the authorities not announcing the opening of qualified water areas for operations. Accordingly, enterprises wishing to engage in recreational and entertainment services in Ha Long Bay must adhere to Decree 48/2019/ND-CP. However, for a long time, up until now, Quang Ninh Province has only announced four qualified zones for commercial recreational and entertainment activities. Statistics from the Ha Long Bay Management Board show that on this world’s natural heritage, there are 15 businesses and households that registered for entertainment services before the issuance of Decree 48, with 2,135 kayaks, 240 rowboats and many speedboats. These services are very popular with domestic and foreign tourists. @Thanhnien.vn