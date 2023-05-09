Expanding 250 ha beach cluster to be opened in Ha Long Bay

On May 7th, representatives of the People’s Committee of Ha Long city in Quang Ninh province announced that they had received a proposal from the Ha Long Bay Management Board to consider a specific plan for exploiting and managing the Tra San – Cong Do beach cluster.

The beach cluster is located on Ha Long Bay, which is part of the fourth tourism route and about 25 kilometers away from Tuan Chau International Port. It is adjacent to the Cong Do overnight stay area on Ha Long Bay.

The beach cluster is expected to be approved and put into operation to welcome tourists this summer. According to the Ha Long Bay Management Board, the cluster comprises eight natural sandy beaches, formed from coral fragments and mollusk shells, with an area ranging from 100 to 800 square meters, sufficient to serve tourists’ experiential activities.

Among them, four beaches can serve tourists throughout the day without being affected by tidal changes. Based on the evaluation of the tourism carrying capacity of Ha Long Bay, the exploitation level of the Tra San – Cong Do area is 3,173 visitors per day.

This area not only serves tourists’ beach bathing needs but also offers services such as kayaking, sightseeing, and exploring natural landscapes. From the management area, tourists can kayak to the beaches in just 10-20 minutes.

According to regulations on the operating routes for kayaking and hand-rowed boats on Ha Long Bay, the number of vehicles operating in the Tra San – Cong Do area is limited to 200.

According to the management agency of Ha Long City, in addition to the beaches of Bai Chay, Tuan Chau, and Hung Thang on the shore of Ha Long Bay, there are two beaches on the bay: Ti – Top and Soi Sim. However, currently only Ti – Top beach is operational, and Soi Sim beach is temporarily suspended due to investment procedure issues for the overall project.

@Zing News