Exciting Tet 2024 tour services

According to statistics from the General Statistics Office, the revenue from tourism in 2023 is estimated to reach VND 37.8 trillion, a 52.5% increase compared to the same period last year. With this growth, travel companies predict that as the Lunar New Year approaches, the market will become even more vibrant.

This year’s Lunar New Year, Mr. Nguyen Trong Danh (Dong Anh District, Hanoi) has chosen to buy tickets for the whole family to travel to the Central Highlands. Choosing a packaged tour at this time not only helps him save time but also reduces costs by up to 25% compared to buying individual plane tickets and booking hotel rooms.

Mr. Nguyen Trong Danh said, “The regular tour programs offered by companies or pre-booked tickets have lower prices than booking during the peak Tet period when everyone is traveling.”

Representatives from Vietravel travel company stated that the number of customers has increased by about 30% compared to the same period last year. Most customers are buying combo packages, including flight tickets and hotel rooms with direct flights. The tour prices are also designed to cater to various spending levels of customers.

Mr. Pham Van Bay, Deputy Director of Vietravel Hanoi branch, said, “Domestically, there are road trip products with reasonable costs around VND 590,000, allowing travelers to explore Northern destinations. Road trip products start from VND 1,690,000, and air travel to warm areas like Quy Nhon, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc costs less than 10 million dong.”

Mr. Le Hong Thai, Director of Hanoitourist Travel Company, mentioned, “Tours for Tet, especially for markets like Japan, have been fully booked at this time due to visa-related issues. As for markets from South Korea downwards, including domestic tourism, at this moment we have received over 80% of the reserved slots.”

Alongside travel agencies, many localities are also planning cultural, culinary, and special tourism events to meet the demands for celebrating the 2024 Lunar New Year of both locals and tourists.

