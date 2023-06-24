EVN: Northern region has sufficient electricity supply

EVN announced that in recent days, the water level in hydropower reservoirs has been raised, and some issues with thermal power plants have been resolved, improving the electricity supply situation.

“Starting from June 23rd, the power system in the Northern region will be able to meet the electricity demand. However, due to the lack of backup power capacity in the Northern power system, extreme situations may still occur, leading to load shedding and electricity reduction,” according to EVN.

The electricity corporation also expressed gratitude for the understanding and support of electricity consumers and apologized for the electricity reduction during the past period. They also requested customers to continue using electricity in an economical, safe, and efficient manner.

Since May, prolonged heatwaves in the Northern region have led to a significant increase in electricity consumption, while hydropower has faced difficulties due to drought. Many hydropower reservoirs have recorded water levels close to dead storage levels, causing difficulties in the electricity supply.

According to the leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the total available capacity of the Northern power system (including imported electricity) can be mobilized to meet the electricity demand, reaching around 17,500-17,900 MW (approximately 59.2% of the installed capacity).

Meanwhile, the electricity demand in the Northern region can reach levels of 23,500-24,000 MW during the upcoming hot days. Therefore, the Northern power system will face a shortage of about 4,350 MW, with an average daily unmet production of 30.9 million kWh (reaching up to 50.8 million kWh on the peak day). The Northern power system is at risk of power shortage during most hours of the day.

Recently, EVN issued a document requesting its member units to review their responsibilities regarding demand forecasting, regulation, power system operation, negotiation, and signing of electricity purchase contracts.

This request comes after the State Capital Management Committee in enterprises issued a document regarding the work of officials at EVN, which required the corporation to assess responsibilities for the occurrence of issues in regulation, power supply, and the performance of duties and responsibilities during the past period for its officials.

On June 9th, the Minister of Industry and Trade also established an inspection team to clarify the issues of fuel supply to power plants, power system operation, mobilization of power sources (in terms of technical aspects), fairness, electricity transmission issues, and the implementation of EVN’s transitional renewable energy sources.

After the establishment of the inspection team, Mr. Nguyen Duc Ninh was temporarily suspended from his position as Director of Unit A0 to serve the sectoral inspection in the management and operation of the power supply. Mr. Vu Xuan Khu, Deputy Director of Unit A0, was assigned to perform the responsibilities and tasks of the Director of the center from June 15th until a replacement decision is made by the competent authority.

@Zing News