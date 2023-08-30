Everything you should know about the famous natural fishing spots in Vietnam

By Benazir Ahmed Siddique, an expat in Hoa Thanh, Tay Ninh City, Vietnam

Fish is a popular and one of the staple food in Vietnam. So, fish farming and fishing both are common in different corners of Vietnam. Since many years, in the culinary of Vietnam fish has played significant role. Like nước mắm (salted fish water) – is a Vietnamese culinary icon.

However, fishing in Vietnam is an individual passion and community effort. Vietnam’s natural beauty and assorted biodiversity, geography and environment make fishing a truly unforgettable experience. Vietnam is rich in water resources, with more than 3,600 km coastline, over 2,000 islands, and 400 rivers, which offer plenty of chances for fishing. From North to South, anyone can easily find a place for fishing either in freshwaters like river and lake or in the sea. Many places in Vietnam that allow fishing possess an extremely stunning scenery. Therefore, it will be also a chance to admire at the breathtaking beauty that is blessed by the amazing nature.

Enjoying the peaceful atmosphere and fresh air can refresh our mind after days of living in the bustling urban as well as bring you the inspiration of life. If taking part in the fishing activities with friends, you will have some unforgettable memories. Moreover, fishing in Vietnam is cheap and doesn’t require any effort. Just need to hire a small boat, a fishing rod, and buying some baits. If anyone is new to do this, the local fishermen are willing to help for free. Đảo Móng Tay – Phú Quốc, đảo Côn Đảo – Vũng Tàu hay vùng Vĩnh Hy – Ninh Thuận, mekong delta, Danang Bay, Hoi An, Mui Ne are the major fishing spots chosen by professional anglers when exploring Vietnam. Let’s explore these remarkable fishing areas in Vietnam:

Fishing in Côn Đảo:

Water of Côn Đảo is warm in all around the year and time of abundant breeding of Côn Đảo fish species last from March to June. Cá thu (Mackerel) is a common fish in Côn Đảo.

Fishing tour schedule in Côn Đảo:

Whether you go for fishing in the morning or afternoon, the boat will still pick up at the pier of Côn Đảo. Equipments such as – lifebuoy, fishing rod, bait will be prepared for you in advance. Especially the bait you will see they are not worms, they are small fish or live squid. The boat will take visitors for fishing locations, each stop only about 45 minutes to 2 hours depending on the needs of the customer. Then the group will move to another area with more fish. During the participation period, accommodation will take place at the boat, the amount of fish caught is yours, the frozen packing is taken care by the crew. In addition to fishing, you will also have a chance to catch giant squid.

Fishing in Phú Quốc Island:

The best time for tourists to come fishing in Phú Quốc is around October to April. At this time, the north wind blows, so the weather is cool and pleasant, the temperature fluctuates at around 25 degrees Celsius, so it is very suitable for exploring and enjoying activities. The fishermen here often anchor near the coral reef area of ​Đồi Mồi, hòn Móng Tay Phú Quốc. From May to September, although there are rough seas, you can still go fishing in hòn Dăm, Ông Đội. Usually, a fishing boat will carry 4-6 people. So, if you are traveling in a small group of 2-3 people, grouping will be the best choice for you. For groups larger than 10 people, they need to hire a private fishing boat from the travel company.

Fishing tour schedule in Phú Quốc:

There are two fishing times in Phú Quốc – day fishing and night fishing.

Day fishing:- When the boat is running, you need to drop the line into the right fishing channel – this is also the most difficult challenge when fishing. Then keep balance, choose the right time when the fish catches the bait and collects the fish. So, running fishing requires you to have patience and good fitness.

Night fishing:- It is mainly squid fishing. At some points where many ink flows are concentrated, the lights will be on to attract their attention. Squid lures are colorful fake squids. However, you are quite difficult to see at night, so it will take you longer to fish.

Fishing in Tuy Hòa, Phú Yên:

When you are a fishing enthusiast, prepare yourself for the trip to different experience, fishing in Phú Yên will be more attractive. The water of Vũng Rô and Xuân Đài Bay are the hub to many lobster cages, which is the ideal place to hunt fish. Because scorpions and bream fish mainly feed in calm seas, mainly eating lobster leftovers, it is enough to just drop the fishing rod near the lobster cage. Normally, catching a fish is already delicious, but those who are lucky can catch a fish that is bigger, with better meat and a much higher price.

Fishing tour schedule:

07:00 am:- Pick up guests at the meeting point

08:00 am:- Get off the pier, get on a boat to explore Xuân Đài Bay and experience fishing

10:00 am:- Prepare fish for cooking with sour soup

11:00 am:- Enjoy lunch on the boat, admire the beautiful bay with thousands of lobster cages

14:30 pm:- Back to the mainland, the group moves to the drop off point. End of the fishing experience tour.

Mekong Delta:

Mekong Delta is one of the best places for fishing in Vietnam, which is home to many ponds, rivers, and reservoirs. There you can find an incredible range of native fish such as Black Carp, Catfish, black shark, rigal, Red River giant catfish, Chinese bighead carp. You can use the fishing net, rods, bamboo traps, or just by hand to catch the fish. Then you can cook your own fish which you have caught. It will be a great experience during your trip to Vietnam.

Danang Bay:

For those who prefer offshore fishing, going on a fishing day in Danang Bay with the local fisherman will be a great experience. During the day, you will have chances to immerse in the tranquility of nature and to be taught how to fish by the qualified “expert”. And If catching some big fish, you can also enjoy a sumptuous fresh meal for dinner. After settling in a small fishing boat, you will be taken around Son Tra Peninsular and stop at some point that is the best place to fish, according to the fisherman. Then, your fishing starts. As the local fishermen are all friendly, you can ask them for help.

Hoi An:

Besides a marvelous ancient town in Vietnam, Hoi An is a good place to go fishing as here lies Cam Thanh Village, the village of water and mangrove palms. From Hoi An old town, you can ride a bike to the village, then start your fishing trip with the local fisherman. You can be taken to the center of the lake and taught to use the nat to catch the fish. This experience will be really fun. One fascinating point of fishing in Hoi An is that besides the small fishing boat, you will have a chance to sit in the coracle, a special type of boat in Vietnam. After a day fishing in the lake, for dinner, you can enjoy the delicious meal that is cooked from the fish you catch.

Mui Ne, Phan Thiet City:

Positioned along the coastline of approximately one kilometer, Mui Ne Fishing Village is a region with the calm water all year round. Nevertheless, it will be an interesting point to perceive the high-octane prospect of the local fishermen in each early morning; by that time you will know more about their life. For those who are fond of taking photos, the sunset is actually the best time to come here.

Fishing is an excellent healthy hobby that not only helps to relieve mental stress effectively but also provide natural, fresh, and delicious sources of food from waterbodies. It will be so interesting to sit on a small boat, wait for the fishes to bite the bait, have them cooked right away, and enjoy appetizing dishes later. Fishing in Vietnam will be a unique experience and memory for anyone. Let us go to enjoy the beauty of fishing in Vietnam.

@ Benazir Ahmed Siddique