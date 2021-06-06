Everything you should know about forming an LLC in Vietnam as foreign investor

Limited Liability Company, is the best corporate structure to start your own business in Vietnam. It can be registered with minimum two members and unlimited maximum members.

The Limited Liability Company is juristic, and the liability of members is limited to their shares. The Limited Liability Company can be registered within 15 working days. Limited Liability Company has more credibility than a Subsidiary Company or General Partnership. Venture capitalist and Angel investor prefers to invest in a Limited Liability Company. Approximate every year, more than 200,000 companies registered in Vietnam.

Package Inclusions of Limited Liability Company registration offered by GBS

Name Reservation

Investment Registration Certificate (IRC)

Enterprise Registration Certificate (ERC)

Company’s Seal and Seal Registration Certificate

Company’s Tax Code

Advantages of Private Limited Company Registration in Vietnam

Limited Liability: Liability of Members and Directors of the private limited company is limited to their shares. It means that if the company suffers from any loss and faces financial distress because of primary business activity, the personal assets of shareholders/Members/Directors will not be at risk of being seized by banks, creditors, and government.

Continuity of Existence: The life of a business is not affected by the status of shareholders and even after the death of the shareholder, the private limited company continues to exist.

Scope of Expansion: The Scope of expansion is higher because easy to raise capital from a venture capitalist, angel investor, financial institutions and the advantage of limited liability. The private limited offer more transparency in the company.

Valuation and Customer: The valuation is an important aspect of the company and high valuation comes from loyal customers. You should work on a business model with a higher lifetime value of a customer; Entrepreneur should focus on higher assessment of the company by offering the unique value proposition to the customer’s life.

Company Registration Process

Pre-licensing

Meet Department of Planning and Investment (DPI): GBS will help you to arrange a meeting with the DPI to be advised about documents required for the appraisal of the company or you just communicate with our lawyer via: Email: info@gbs.com.vn of WhatAapp | Viber | Hotline: +84903189033 from anywhere in the world.

Obtain certified copies of foreign documents: GBS helps to prepare a list of required legal documents

Obtain consular legalized copies of foreign documents: Required legal documents will be legalized with simple process in your country

Obtain authenticated copies of passports or Vietnamese ID cards and Sign contract on office lease

Company incorporation

Obtain Investment Registration Certificate (IRC): GBS will draft the application form for the IRC; Charter of the Company; Outline of the Feasibility Study for the establishment of the Company and submit to the DPI, verify the status of the application and collect IRC the on your behalf

Obtain authenticated copies and Obtain Enterprise Registration Certificate (ERC): GBS will draft the application form for the ERC and submit to the DPI and collect ERC the on your behalf

Make seal and notify seal specimen: GBS will support you to make to company seal and obtain notification of seal specimen publishing

Obtain certificate of tax registration

Post licensing

Open bank account

Publish in National Business Registration Portal

Documents Required

Fo corporate investors:

As an institutional investor, you have to provide

Certificate of incorporation (an authentic copy) or certificate of business registration or equivalent documents

Latest audited financial report (an authentic copy)

Legalized copies of Passport from Directors and Shareholders

For individual investors:

Latest Bank Statement (an authentic copy)

Legalized copies of Passport from Directors

For Proposed Registered Address (Residential/Commercial), you should prepare the Rent Agreement from Owner/Landlord.

