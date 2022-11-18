Everything you need to know about Vietnamese Teachers’ Day

Teacher’s Day provides students with the opportunity to recognize the important role that teachers play in their development as well as show their appreciation and respect for their teachers’ enthusiasm and commitment.

History of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day

On January 1946, an organization dedicated solely for educational employments called FISE (Féderation International Syndicale des Enseignants) was established in Paris, France.

In 1949, at Vacsava international conference, the FISE organization officially announced a charter regarding teachers and educational employees that included 15 chapters in total. The charter’s content mainly revolved around the fight between modern education systems against its bourgeois and feudal counterpart; protecting the legitimate substantial and mental rights of everyone involvements in educational field.

Form the 26th to 30th of August 1957, FISE had 57 countries in total participations, including Vietnam.

On September 28, 1982, the Council of Ministers (now the Government) issued Decision No. 167-HDBT establishing November 20 every year as a holiday named “Vietnamese Teachers’ Day”. From then, the November 20th of every year will be the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day.

How is Teachers Day Celebrated in Vietnam

Vietnamese’s Teachers’ Day is a very meaningful and noble day, the first nationwide celebration was grandly held. From that day on, the particular 20th has become one of the most traditional and important day for its country education sector, honoring every single individual that has contributed to the development of said sector and their achievements to grow the new future, their students.

Students from all around the country showing their respects by either giving gifts or revising their old mentors and proudly present their successes in life to show gratitude’s and let their mentors know that their efforts has not been in vain. Not only students, parents and the government also take time and efforts to honor and celebrate everyone in the education field. The celebration is not limited solely in words but also in mass media and all sorts of real life means.

“Respected moral venerated teacher” is also ways in the Vietnamese’s mind as a way to remember who they are, how they came to be and that their successes are not their own but many other’s as well. With that, let’s us all joins hand and make the most out of the upcoming holiday.

Vietnamese Teachers’ day of foreign teachers in Vietnam

Are you wondering if foreign teachers who are currently teaching in Vietnam are honored on this day? The answer is “Yes”. They will get blessings and gifts from the students, the parents and the schools where they are teaching just like other Vietnamese teachers. They will feel all the love and respect from Vietnamese people.

Someone is even so surprised by what happens in the Vietnamese national teacher’s day as it is not a traditional holiday in their home country.

“I heard about Teachers’ Day when I came to Vietnam, and it was a surprise to me because we don’t have anything like that in Australia,” a lecturer who engaged in four Teachers’ Day celebrations in Vietnam told Vietnam Insider.

“I think it’s great and wonderful that the students are doing all this for the teachers, recognizing the teachers. It’s always nice to see so much effort from our students. I think all the teachers look forward to this day,” asserted Melvin Fernando, a foreign lecturer who has lived in Vietnam for nearly ten years.

Don’t be afraid of getting gifts and flowers

Teachers deserve a lot of appreciation these days and a great way to show them that all of their hard work has made an impact is with a simple but effective gift — particularly one that could help make their lives that much easier.

In general, the 20th of November in Vietnam has become the day that teachers get all the attention and love they deserve. Although being a teacher sometimes can be really difficult but because of having this day, they will feel very proud to be a teacher and encourage young talented people to choose teaching careers in the future and contribute their knowledge to the development of the nation’s education.

From all of us at Vietnam Insider, we want to say thank you to all teachers currently teaching in Vietnam and wish you to have a wonderful teacher’s day with your students. Nevertheless, we hope that you will keep your dedication with the teaching career to guide the younger generation on the education path.