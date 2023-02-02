Sob—navigate the new Netflix password sharing rules with this guide.

It’s happening. Netflix has been dropping spoilers about new password-sharing measures for months. This week, execs gave more details, confirming that the days of using your parents’ (or ex’s) Netflix account are about to become a thing of the past.

You know all good things must come to an end. But yes, this one hurts. So, with sadness, we’ve got everything you need to know about the new Netflix password sharing rules.

Back in October, the streaming juggernaut announced a profile transfer. ICYMI, the feature allowed users to transfer profiles within someone else’s account to one that’s all their own (read: Keep your viewing history and personalized recs, but pony up your own membership fee).

Last week, new co-CEO Greg Peters basically stated that those little friendly nudges were now the new policy.

“We’ve got folks that are watching Netflix who aren’t paying us as part of basically borrowing somebody else’s credentials,” Peters said at a fourth-quarter earnings call in January. “And our goal is over this year to basically work through that situation and convert many of those folks to be paid accounts or to have the account owner pay for them to get enough subscription. But either way, we’re seeking to sort of monetize the viewing value that we’re delivering.”

The new rules, posted on Netflix’s help center, include:

Streamers must define a primary location as their TV.

All accounts and devices used for streaming Netflix should be linked to the same Wi-Fi.

Anyone living in the home who wants to use Netflix on a device other than their TV must log into the app and watch something every 31 days.

What does this mean for your password-sharing days? Are they over? What if you’re traveling? How much do you have to fork over for a Netflix membership? We’ve got answers.

Has Netflix Stopped Password Sharing?

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing by implementing several new barriers. Users must log into their accounts and select a primary location for their TV. You can still stream from devices, but they’ll need to be linked to the same Wi-Fi as your television. And you’ll need to log into the app at least once every 31 days and stream something. You can stream while traveling, but the account holder must verify you with a code.

How Does Netflix Know You Are Sharing Passwords?

Netflix will suspect you’re sharing passwords if you try to stream it using an account synced to another Wi-Fi. The account holder has to choose a primary location for their TV. All other devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi device as that TV to stream Netflix.

Will Netflix Start Charging for Sharing Passwords?

No. Netflix isn’t going to change you to share passwords. Instead, it’s essentially disabling the capability to do so by making it more challenging to stream from multiple Wi-Fi sources. The good news is: A migration feature will allow users to create their own accounts to transfer their profiles. That way, they’ll still have the same viewing history but have to pay for a membership.

Can I Use Netflix in Two Different Houses?

Yes, but you’ll need to take some extra steps to gain access in the home not associated with your primary location’s Wi-Fi. When you try to log into the account at your second home, the account holder (which could be you) will get pinged with. a code. If it’s not you, the paid member must relay that to you. Put in the code, and you’ll be able to stream without issue for seven days.

It’s unclear if you can repeat the process in seven days, which may mean that college kids or people who live elsewhere seasonally need to pay for two memberships.

How Many Devices Can Be Logged Into Netflix at a Time?

It depends on the plan. A basic or basic-with-ads Netflix plan can only stream on one device simultaneously. A standard plan allows two devices to stream at once. Have premium? You can stream from four devices.

How Much Does Netflix Cost?

It depends on your plan. The Netflix plan cost breakdown is as follows:

Basic with ads: $6.99/month

Basic: $9.99/month

Standard: $15.49/month

Premium: $19.99/month

How Can I Use Netflix While Traveling?

Booked a beach house without Netflix for the summer? Love streaming shows during your mass-transit commute? You won’t be connected to the same Wi-Fi as your primary location TV. In this case, you or whoever holds the account will get a code. Put it in, and you can stream for seven days. Netflix hasn’t clarified whether you can do that over and over again. Netflix allows basic, standard and premium users to download and stream content offline, so you may be able to download movies and shows in advance of your travels or commute.

