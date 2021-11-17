Everything to know about National Teacher’s Day in Vietnam

In Vietnam, the Teacher’s Day falls on the 20th of November. It’s a special celebration in the country and dedicated to all teachers.

Teacher’s Day provides students with the opportunity to recognize the important role that teachers play in their development as well as show their appreciation and respect for their teachers’ enthusiasm and commitment.

In this article, Vietnam Insider reiterates the meaning and history of this great day.

What is the Teacher’s Day?

The Teacher’s Day in Vietnam is a festival of education to honor those who work in the field. This day is an opportunity for generations of students to express their gratitude to teachers.

In Vietnam, Teacher’s Day is set aside to praise the country’s spirit of being deferential to your teacher and having respect for morals by showing gratitude and respect to teachers.

History of Teachers’ Day

In 1949, at Vacsava international conference, the FISE organization officially announced a charter regarding teachers and educational employees that included 15 chapters in total. The charter’s content mainly revolved around the fight between modern education systems against its bourgeois and feudal counterpart; protecting the legitimate substantial and mental rights of everyone involvements in educational field.

Form the 26th to 30th of August 1957, FISE had 57 countries in total participations, including Vietnam. In the end, Vietnam decided to choose November 20th annually as its Teachers’ Day.

“So this Teachers’ Day – forget the bad, horrible, mean teachers and pay your respects to the people who make your lives richer with knowledge, smarter with skills and wiser with good words about life and how to become the person you are destined to be.” Said Stivi Cooke – an English teacher based in central Vietnam.

How Vietnamese respect their teachers

Many students who have graduated return to see their former schools and professors and send greetings to them, thus this day is often used for class reunions in which graduates reunite and relive old memories while also discussing their present life.

National Teacher’s Day is also celebrated for the state ministries to evaluate and honor teachers who have excelled throughout the year. There are various ceremonies which are held to reward the teachers who have made a great contribution to the country’s education.

Moreover, National Teacher’s Day in Vietnam is an event that gives teachers a chance to look back through their careers and students, they can sit down and talk to other teachers about how they have contributed to the education or some of their interesting memories in their life. Every time celebrating Teacher’s Day is like the teachers’ birthday, their career life is older than one more year.

Not only teachers who work in schools but also private tutors, professors, or anyone who has taught other people something or work in the educational field will receive flowers gifts, and gratitude from students for the quiet but significant contribution that they have made to society through their work.

What about the Teacher’s day of foreign teachers in Vietnam.

Are you wondering if foreign teachers who are currently teaching in Vietnam are honored on this day? The answer is “Yes”. They will get blessings and gifts from the students, the parents and the schools where they are teaching just like other Vietnamese teachers. They will feel all the love and respect from Vietnamese people.

Someone is even so surprised by what happens in the Vietnamese national teacher’s day as it is not a traditional holiday in their home country.

“I heard about Teachers’ Day when I came to Vietnam, and it was a surprise to me because we don’t have anything like that in Australia,” a lecturer who engaged in four Teachers’ Day celebrations in Vietnam told Vietnam Insider.

“I think it’s great and wonderful that the students are doing all this for the teachers, recognizing the teachers. It’s always nice to see so much effort from our students. I think all the teachers look forward to this day,” asserted Melvin Fernando, a foreign lecturer who has lived in Vietnam for nearly ten years.

Someone shows their feelings about this day, how proud and meaningful for them to be a teacher, how well their students treat her on this day.

“For Vietnam to have their own National Teachers’ Day means that they really value the sacrifices and efforts of educators and that they acknowledge the significant role that teachers play in nation-building. As a foreigner working as a teacher in Vietnam, this means a lot to me as well. Anticipating the day has given me some time to evaluate myself as a teacher. When the greetings and the appreciation come pouring in, I can’t help but make some time for self-reflection and review my life as a teacher. It helps me rebuild myself and motivates me to become a better teacher.

In general, the 20th of November in Vietnam has become the day that all attention will be spent for teachers. Although being a teacher sometimes can be really difficult but because of having this day, they will feel very proud to be a teacher and encourage young talented people to choose teaching careers in the future and contribute their knowledge to the development of the nation’s education.

We want to say thank you to all teachers currently teaching in Vietnam and wish you to have a wonderful teacher’s day with your students and we hope that you will keep your dedication with the teaching career to guide the younger generation on the education path.

