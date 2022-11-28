EuroCham Vietnam to host the green economy forum and exhibition 2022 in HMCM

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham Vietnam) inaugurated the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 today to support Vietnam in meeting its COP26 commitments.

GEFE also aims to accomplish the development goals outlined in its National Green Growth Strategy for 2021-2030. Academics, innovators, students, and policymakers from Europe, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia will participate in panel discussions, an exhibition, and business-to-business and business-to-government discussions during this ambitious three-day event.

During the first day of the three-day program, nearly 500 attendees listened to business, government, and non-governmental organization leaders from Europe and Vietnam participate in an opening plenary conference session.

In his remarks at the plenary conference, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that due to Vietnam’s position as one of the vulnerable countries to climate change, the country is committed to strengthening climate resilience and green development. He added that in order to combat climate change and develop a circular, digital economy, policies must be geared towards improving the lives of all citizens.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also said he hoped that the European Union and its financial institutions would support Vietnam’s development of advanced technology, green capital and human resource training.

European Commissioner Sinkevičius offered his thoughts on EU-Vietnam bilateral cooperation and the European Union’s ongoing climate resilience, circular economy and biodiversity initiatives. “The European Union and Vietnam work together very closely on several topics … but we need global action – at all levels and within this decade – for a world that is climate-neutral, nature-positive and resilient,” said Commissioner Sinkevicius.

In his speech, EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany spoke about the core purpose and vision of GEFE 2022 “In my heart, I know that Vietnam can achieve a robust green transition only through a whole-of-society transformation that reimagines how people live and how economic development is approached. To accomplish this, the European and Vietnamese governments, the private sector, and the public sector must work together. Without doing this completely and immediately, we will most certainly fail. GEFE 2022 can and will help accelerate this process through the strength of our bilateral partnership,” said Cany.

In addition, a panel discussion was held, which featured a conversation on “Green Economy: Vietnam’s Greatest Development Opportunity” with representatives of domestic and international firms involved in the green transition, particularly in energy, sustainability, transport and finance.

The three-day event is taking place from November 28 to 30, and attendees will have the opportunity to experience the exhibition with more than 150 exhibitors presenting the latest green solutions and innovations. Among the exhibitors are multinationals, Vietnam’s top enterprises, start-ups, SMEs, and other organizations from Europe, Vietnam, and the region.

Over 30 conference sessions and panel discussions, featuring more than 150 expert speakers from over 20 different green sectors. Among the topics discussed will be the circular economy, green tourism, renewable energy, smart cities, sustainable agriculture, water treatment and more.





