EU stops emergency food safety control with Vietnamese noodles, vermicelli and pho

From July 3rd, shipments of noodles, vermicelli and pho exported to the EU market do not need additional food safety certificates issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

According to information from the Vietnam Trade Office in Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU (Ministry of Industry and Trade), on June 13, the EU published the Official Gazette of Regulation (EU) 2022/913 dated May 30, 2022, amending new regulations on urgent measures to control food exports to the EU. The regulation takes effect from July 3, 2022.

Accordingly, the EU has removed noodles, vermicelli and pho from the list of regulations requiring the use of a food safety certificate according to Appendix 2 to Regulation (EU) No 2021/2246 amending and supplementing regulation (EU) 2019/1793.

This means that from July 3, 2022, shipments of noodles, vermicelli, and pho exported to the EU do not need additional food safety certificates issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and are not controlled at the border gate of the EU.

The spice groups are still subject to the EU border inspection frequency of 50%. The group of instant noodles containing spices and sauces (HS 1902 30 10 30) still needs a certificate from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

However, the EU continues to maintain the requirement for additional food safety certificates for shipments of instant noodles originating from Vietnam in ingredients containing spices and a number of other ingredients and additives.

The EU continues to maintain dragon fruit in the list of additional requirements for the use of a food safety certificate according to Appendix 2 to Regulation No (EU) 2021/2246 amending and supplementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1793, with the reason why dragon fruit is still a high risk for food safety and the frequency of shipments being warned has not been much improved.

