Enhancing Ho Chi Minh City’s destination quality to ASEAN standards

Applying the ASEAN Tourism Standard model to the tourism industry will contribute to enhancing the image and quality of tourist destinations in Ho Chi Minh City.

As the leading and central tourism hub of the country, in order to effectively implement the ASEAN Tourism Development Strategy for the 2016-2025 period in Ho Chi Minh City, with a focus on developing green, sustainable, harmonious, and unified tourism products, on May 31, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism organized the “ASEAN Tourism Standard” Conference.

Speaking at the conference, Ms. Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, affirmed that the city is the most vibrant commercial, service, and tourist center in the country, attracting millions of visitors from all over the world.

With the attention and support from the city, along with the efforts and determination to overcome the difficult stages of tourism enterprises, the tourism industry in the city has made significant progress, becoming one of the important economic sectors contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

In 2022, the tourism industry fully recovered after the pandemic period. The Department of Tourism implemented key programs and events such as the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week, Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City…

Ms. Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, spoke at the conference. Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism.

In addition, businesses in the area have invested in modern facilities and equipment, enhanced the knowledge quality of their workforce, and regularly upgraded utility services to meet the needs of tourists.

However, in order to adapt to the general development trend of the region and the world, standardizing the services of tourism establishments nationwide, and particularly in Ho Chi Minh City, is an important and necessary condition in the development process to improve the quality of tourist destinations.

Therefore, according to Ms. Hieu, one of the essential solutions for implementation is to learn from and apply the ASEAN Tourism Standard model to the tourism industry.

The Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism also pointed out three specific benefits as follows: “Applying the ASEAN Tourism Standard will ensure quality and safety for tourists. In addition, tourism businesses that apply the ASEAN Tourism Standard in design and construction will create trust for tourists. Lastly, applying the ASEAN Tourism Standard will help ensure that tourism activities in Ho Chi Minh City are conducted in a sustainable manner and elevate the tourism industry.”

