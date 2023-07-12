End of operation for Management Board of Van Don Economic Zone

The government has recently issued Resolution 101 to end the pilot establishment of the Van Don Economic Zone Management Board under the jurisdiction of the Quang Ninh province People’s Committee.

In this Rrmination of the pilot establishment of the Van Don Economic Zone Management Board in accordance with current laws and regulations.

Previously, after the expiration of the 3-year pilot period for the Van Don Economic Zone Management Board, the Quang Ninh province People’s Committee proposed in a document to end the pilot model and transfer the responsibilities of this management board to the Quang Ninh Economic Zone Management Board.

The Van Don Economic Zone Management Board, under the jurisdiction of the Quang Ninh province People’s Committee, was established on April 21, 2020, with a pilot implementation period of 3 years.

Specifically, the Van Don Economic Zone Management Board is a subsidiary agency of the Quang Ninh province People’s Committee, responsible for direct state management over the Van Don Economic Zone.

This agency is responsible for managing and organizing the provision of public administrative services and other related support services regarding investment, production, and business activities for investors within the economic zone.

According to the report of the Quang Ninh province People’s Committee, during the 3-year pilot operation of the Van Don Economic Zone Management Board, investment attraction efforts have shown remarkable improvement compared to the previous period. Specifically, the economic zone has attracted additional capital investment of over 37.826 trillion Vietnamese dong from non-budget sources, which is 1.5 times higher than the registered capital in the previous period combined.

@Zing News