Employers to be fined over drunk employees

Employers will be fined if their staff are found drinking alcohol during work hours.

This is a part of the Decree 117 about administrative fines in the medical field which will take effect from November 15. The new regulations will be applied to different sectors including public and private firms as well as FDI businesses and co-operatives.

The head of an agency or firm will be fined VND3m (USD129) to VND5m for not implementing measures against the harmful effects of alcohol at workplaces or not following non-drinking regulation during work hours. They will also be fined for not carrying out inspections and giving warnings to employees to follow the regulations about alcoholic beverage drinking and trading.

Decree 117 states that the heads of transportation firms or vehicle owners will be fined VND5m (USD215) to VND10m for not carrying out preventive measures to detect drunk driver during and before work hours.

This article was originally published in Dtinews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

