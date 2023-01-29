Employees are entitled to 5 consecutive days off on the occasion of April 30 and May 1

According to the provisions of Article 112, the Labor Code 2019, on Victory Day, employees are entitled to 1 day off on April 30; International Labor Day has 1 day off on May 1; Hung King’s death anniversary has 1 day off (March 10 of the lunar calendar).

The schedule for the death anniversary of Hung Vuong, the Victory ceremony, and the International Labor Day in 2023.

This year, the holiday of April 30 – May 1 coincides with the anniversary of Hung King’s death anniversary, so employees are entitled to 5 consecutive days off.

Specifically, the anniversary of Hung King’s death anniversary on March 10 in the lunar calendar is April 29 of the solar calendar, followed by a public holiday April 30 – May 1.

Because the anniversary of Hung King’s death falls on a Saturday, employees are entitled to make up for it on the next working day – May 2. On the other hand, April 30 falls on a Sunday, so employees are entitled to a compensatory leave on May 3.

Thus, this year, employees will be off on the occasion of Hung King’s death anniversary, Victory Day, and International Labor Day from April 29 to the end of May 3, for a total of 5 consecutive days off.

Source: CafeF