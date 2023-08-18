Embracing the Digital Vortex: Unveiling the Journey of Knowledge 2023

RACING TOWARDS KNOWLEDGE 2023 | OFFICIAL TRAILER

Embodying immense internal energy and an all-encompassing sphere of influence, the Digital Vortex stands as the quintessential symbol representing the very essence of the Race for Knowledge 2023.

In sync with the Digital Vortex’s rapid and dynamic transformation, the journey of EXPERIENCE – TRANSFORM – PERFECT has now been set into motion.

With the innate acumen of a digital native in this era, are you prepared to revolutionize the racing track and seize the prestigious title of Wave Pacer?

Track: Worlds Collide

Artists: Worlds 2015 – League of Legends (feat. Nicki Taylor)

Provided by Riot Games