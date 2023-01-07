Elon Musk lost another $13 billion since the beginning of 2023.

Elon Musk ended 2022 as the first and only person in history to lose $200 billion of his fortune, and he just lost another $13 billion in just the first few days of 2023, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With the money of the day, one can buy up to 26 Rolls-Royce Phantoms – worth about $ 500,000 each.

Elon Musk’s fortune fell more than any other billionaire last year, ceding the position of the world’s richest person to Vernard Arnault – CEO of luxury goods empire LVMH. He is still the second richest person in the world with a fortune of 124 billion USD, as of January 5.

Most of Elon Musk’s fortune comes from his shares in Tesla. Last year, the company’s shares fell nearly 70%. Tesla investors have expressed concerns about his commitment to the electric car company after he spent $ 44 billion to buy Twitter in October 2022.

“Elon is forgetting Tesla and Tesla currently does not have a real CEO working,” Koguan Leo – Tesla’s 3rd largest individual shareholder wrote on Twitter. “Tesla needs a full-time CEO.”

Musk also sold billions of dollars of Tesla stock to raise money to buy Twitter.

In addition to this factor, Tesla is also a “victim” of the decline in demand for electric vehicles, especially in one of the largest markets, China. In the final days of 2022, the company has launched an extremely rare move to reduce the price of Tesla cars here.

However, Tesla is likely to remain the leader in the electric vehicle market in 2023, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas. Currently, they are able to produce more vehicles than the market needs, which is almost no other electric vehicle manufacturer can do.

Regarding Twitter, Elon Musk also expressed his intention to leave the position of running this social network. At the end of December 2022, he posted a survey on Twitter about leaving the CEO position of this company and more than half of the 17.5 million votes agreed. He tweeted that “will resign as soon as I find someone crazy enough to take on this job”.

Source: CafeF