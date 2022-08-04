Elon Musk and the project to open a tunnel in the capital of the world of casino gambling

In the world today, perhaps only Elon Musk is the one who can create the unthinkable. The ideas of this famous billionaire sometimes make the public feel ridiculous and think that he is wasting the money he has in vain. However, those seemingly impossible things are gradually being realized by Elon Musk, the only one who can pull the future closer to the present. This year, with the Tesla tunnel under Las Vegas, Elon Musk has made this sleepless city more bustling even underground, and of course, people who love playing casinos online will be able to book the gambling paradise in a flash thanks to the tunnel he created. Do not rush to laugh at what Elon Musk says, because he seriously created them with a higher purpose, and more importantly if what he said is gradually becoming reality, the most modern world is in the palm of our hand.

The idea of tunnels

Before we talk about tunnels, let's find out why Elon Musk decided to build them in Las Vegas. Everyone knows about Las Vegas with its shining casinos, endless nights, the most luxurious entertainment areas, and the place that welcomes tens of millions of visitors every year.

Musk has been cooking the idea of ​​tunnels for a long time. This billionaire knows how to use the money for the right purpose, and deeper, he is willing to spend his own money to serve society. Elon Musk recognizes the great problems of society and is eager to find a way to fix them and make them better. The problems he researches and finds solutions to are all outstanding problems and require a lot of money, but money is not an issue for Elon Musk, because he thinks the problem is more serious than the cost is the solution. And one of his most prominent projects recently is to create The Boring Company.

In 2016, Musk announced the opening of a company with the lofty aim of ending decades of severe traffic congestion in the city, saying his company would make this situation worse. gone without a trace and affirms that he will only bring good things to the world he lives in. On June 8, Musk opened the first Loop tunnel running through the underground of the bustling city of Las Vegas, namely the Las Vegas National Convention Center. Musk has simplified the idea of ​​​​dissolving traffic jams by allowing vehicles to travel underground. The human experience of travel and sightseeing will be served by the latest Tesla vehicles with the most advanced technology completely underground.

Musk describes the building as a system of tunnels with many floors below the ground, cars are brought to the basement via automatic elevators and can move inside the tunnel at incredible speeds. surprised. With this system, the founder of electric car company Tesla believes he can find a solution to the problem of traffic congestion in big cities.

Immediately after voicing his bold idea, Musk received mixed reactions, many people said that he did not know what to do with the money he had, many people mocked this idea and gave that it is not possible, and many people thought that perhaps people with a lot of money they usually live differently from others and think that they live unrealistically. Because really with the resources that Musk had at the time of his statement and the huge amount of money that was planned to be spent to serve this idea was not reasonable at all. However, this year’s joke is becoming a reality.

The tunnel running under the city that never sleeps Las Vegas will be realized

Elon Musk confidently said that the movement of cars in the tunnel is completely possible, it will be moved like small carriages and have a separate tire structure. This tire structure will not only serve Tesla cars, but also can be used on all electric vehicles in the future. Musk affirmed, if this system is put into operation and successful as he planned, then people can freely move under Las Vegas at a speed of 240km / h, at this speed, you will be soaring like an arrow and experiencing wonderful feelings that are not found anywhere else. And he actually delivered what he promised this year.

Passengers get on the bus and run through the tunnel, in a heartbeat, they will reach the other end of the tunnel. The Vegas Loop tunnel is about 2.7km long with the most modern led system in the world. The tunnel will have a total of 3 stops to pick up passengers, in which, guests can flexibly join the underground routes through two stations on the ground and one station underground. Beneath the city of Las Vegas, there will be 62 Tesla cars operating at full capacity and moving continuously to pick up and drop off passengers, with what Elon Musk created, the walking distance through the City Convention Center Las Vegas will shrink to only about 2 minutes, when in fact, if moving on the ground, it takes us nearly 30 minutes.

Wynn Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas are both interested in this project and look forward to working together to have the tunnel destination connected to their location. The tunnel project has a cost estimated at USD 52.9 million, part of a larger area expansion plan worth USD 968 million. More than three-quarters of the tunnels have been completed.

Musk will continuously produce specialized boards so that the car can move easily underground, this specialized movement system will limit the undisciplined and unprocessed movement of cars, while increasing the compatibility of electric vehicles developed to optimize their performance. The first tunnel opened in 2018 in Los Angeles was open to passenger use, when Musk raised the idea that the tunnel’s starting point would be parking lots, where drivers could Start their journey from there and slowly move along the tunnel system. Transport compartments that can accommodate up to 16 people will take passengers to their destination in no time at speeds of up to 240km/h. Specifically, if passengers want to go to LAX international airport, they only need to spend 1 USD and they will be at the airport after 8 minutes of traveling underground from the city center.

Musk’s The Boring Company is expected to launch even more daring and surrealistic ideas with the aim of helping teher people move in three-dimensional space, in which at the present time, the space underground is the number one priority. Traffic jams will be just a small matter for what The Boring Company creates, people will no longer have to be bored with traffic jams and have to move minute by minute to get to work or back home.

With high efficiency and low construction cost, if widely applied, Elon Musk's tunnel will be a practical solution to urban traffic congestion in the future. Hopefully, Elon Musk's contributions will soon be realized and put into operation so that everyone can experience the most modern and convenient lifestyle, and people should probably feel grateful and proud that the world has produced people like Elon Musk, a billion boldly and wholeheartedly devoted to society.