Electric vehicles are expected to dominate the global market by 2022

The electric vehicle (EV) trend is still going strong globally. According to Kelley Blue Book, an Irvine, California-based Automotive Research and Valuation Company, Americans bought more than twice as many electric vehicles in the first half of 2022 as in the first half of 2021. Electric vehicles are on the rise. growing rapidly and gaining a foothold in the market like never before. For the first time in history, electric vehicle sales accounted for 5% of all vehicles sold in the global car market.

These numbers are predicted to not stop and will continue to increase in the coming years when more and more electric car companies are established and developed, with the advantage of saving fuel costs and protecting the environment. and attractive technologies that are constantly updated to attract consumers to switch to electric vehicles.

Illustration.Source: Counterpoint

The best-selling electric vehicles of 2022 so far include some of the most technologically advanced vehicles, the biggest names, and the best value. Tesla has always been the name that holds the leading position in the electric vehicle market in the first half of this year with huge sales of electric vehicles, but a number of other electric vehicle manufacturers are also following closely such as Hyundai Motor Group, Ford , Nissan and Volkswagen, so the electric car race in the second half of 2022 will become hotter than ever.

Tesla and Hyundai Motor Group dominate the rankings

According to registration and sales filings, Tesla still dominates the electric vehicle market with about 75% of electric vehicles sold between January and March being Tesla models. The Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan account for about 68% of the electric vehicle market. These are the two best-selling electric car models since the beginning of 2022 until now.

Tesla Model Y. Photo: Reuters

In total, Tesla sold more than 113,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2022. In second place is the Hyundai Motor Group (including the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Kia Nira EV). In which, Kia reached 8,450 units and Hyundai sold 6,964 units (Ioniq 5 surprised with 6,265 units).

Tesla’s Model Y SUV is the number one best-selling electric vehicle from 2022 to date, with a maximum range of up to 330 miles. With a starting price of $64,990 and a total cost of around $80,000 for the fully loaded Performance model. According to Kelley Blue Book, the Model Y delivers a lot of buzz with its quick acceleration, high top speed and an optional third row of seats in some models.

According to Edmunds, the Model 3 sedan costs $48,190 for the base model and is one of the highest-rated electric vehicles on the market today. The advertised range is between 315 and 358 miles per charge. Strong exterior, interior and performance coupled with the Tesla brand make it a top choice for those looking for electric vehicles on the market.

Tesla Model 3. Photo: Edmunds

Among the electric vehicles offered through affiliates of the Hyundai Motor Group, the best-selling is the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The compact crossover has a wide range of styling and features to appeal to customers. Starting at just $39,950 all the way up to $52,395, this model can travel up to 303 miles per full charge and is rich in technology. In addition, the car is also designed from environmentally friendly materials.

Hyundai Ioniq 5. Photo: HotCars.com

Ford, Nissan and Volkswagen

Quickly catching up with the competition, Ford sold 7,407 electric vehicles in the first quarter. Of which 6,957 are the Mustang Mach-E. With impressive sales in Q1 and Q2, this is considered a serious competitor of other electric car brands.

The Mustang family is known for its impressive speed, with prices as low as $43,995 and up to $67,995 for the GT version.

Ford Mustang Mach-E.Photo: HotCars.com

Nissan’s LEAF is the next name on the list of best-selling cars in 2022 with 4,401 units sold in the first quarter. Despite being rated lower overall than products from other manufacturers, the LEAF beats the competition in terms of affordability. Starting at just $28,895, the car appeals to budget-conscious customers, and their strategy for customer comfort seems to have paid off. While only offering a limited 200-mile range compared to other electric vehicles, the LEAF offers many of the same technologies as the larger, more expensive models currently available.

Nissan’s LEAF.Photo: Edmunds

Volkswagen’s ID.4 makes the top list with 2,926 units sold in the first quarter of 2022. Volkswagen has begun focusing on the electric vehicle market with the ID series, and the ID.4 is one of the most recent. theirs (as of 2020). Named “world domination car of the year” and one of the Wards Top 10 Best User Experiences, the compact SUV is capable of up to 280 miles per charge and has plenty of power. attractive with a starting price of 42,435 USD.

Volkswagen’s ID.4.Photo: Edmunds

Overall, Tesla and products from Hyundai Motor Group have led the way as the best-selling products of 2022 so far but Ford, Nissan and Volkswagen are also trailing. In addition, with the planned expansion of gas power generation efforts from many big names and the introduction of several new models by the end of the year, it is possible that competition will become more intense in the second half of 2022. and especially in the coming years.

Source: HotCars.com, Edmunds