Electric cars are becoming more and more popular as gas prices soar, but there are still disadvantages.

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular, especially as gas prices soar. A recent survey conducted by AutoTrader found that about two out of every three Canadians would consider buying their next car an electric vehicle. In 2020, electric vehicles accounted for only 3.2% of total vehicle sales in the country. That number has grown to 5.6% by 2021.

However, industry experts revealed future repairs could be costly and difficult to access. This can only be remedied when electric car manufacturers provide service information to freelance mechanics.

Emily Chung, a freelance mechanic and AutoNiche owner in Markham, Ont., says there is limited information on how to repair many parts of electric vehicles. Often manufacturers will direct customers to car maintenance at dealers.

Emily Chung, owner of AutoNiche and lecturer at Georgian University

She said: “The engines of the fuel-powered vehicles are quite similar. We understand the basics, only a few small details are more special. However, the electric vehicles of the companies are produced. produced in different ways and there is no set standard”.

Repairers like Chung can do basic maintenance on electric vehicles, such as changing brakes and tires, but they lack the background to handle complex high-voltage electrical systems. “It’s like asking me to operate on a body where I don’t know where the organs are located,” she said.

The fact that automakers don’t share information can leave consumers with less choice, or a higher price, when taking their vehicles in for an annual inspection. Especially for people living in rural areas, it will be very difficult if they always have to take their car to the dealer for repair.

However, companies also have good reason to withhold such information, said Peter Frize, a professor of mechanical and automotive engineering at the University of Windsor in Ontario. Cars are increasingly computerized, he says, relying on software to control everything from the air conditioning to the throttle. Self-driving and safety features make those systems more complex.

Mr. Frize said: “The amount of code in the software of a typical electric vehicle is much larger than that of a space shuttle. If you correct some of these codes, the car will be difficult to function properly…. They could potentially cause unintended acceleration, or impaired braking performance or steering sensitivity.” In the event of an accident, the person responsible may be the manufacturer.

Canadian Parliament members say there is a need for a right to repair law. Nowadays, a lot of people are concerned about who is allowed to repair products that consumers have purchased and owned.

Tech companies, such as Apple, are also controversial for not sharing details of devices like smartphones and computers for years. Earlier this year, the iPhone maker began offering official manuals and parts so that consumers can repair certain devices on their own.

Ms. Chung said this could be a “big problem” faced by car owners. In Canada, there is no law that requires automakers to share documentation and diagnostic tools with third parties.

As electric vehicles become more and more popular, the lack of information means that there are very few places that can repair them

However, auto service stakeholders and car manufacturers reached an agreement in 2009 in which the manufacturing companies will provide documentation and tools for maintenance. car for outside mechanics. They have to pay manufacturers to get this information.

But the deal doesn’t cover many of the digital elements of modern vehicles. “This agreement needs to be revised or put forward a permanent solution, because right now, corporations like Tesla aren’t even part of the deal,” said Brian Masse, a member of Parliament in Windsor. West, Ontario, said.

Mr. Masse proposed auto repair rights legislation earlier this year, requiring major manufacturers to share software and skills to maintain their vehicles. The MP said the law was important for public safety as some people could throw it away if their vehicle was not repaired by a local mechanic.

Tesla made its “Toolbox” available to third-party service providers for a fee, which included free maintenance instructions and circuit diagrams. However, companies provide varying amounts of information. Ms. Chung said manufacturers’ concerns about safety and security are justified, but repairmen believe they can work together to find a solution.

Chung wants legislation to require automakers to provide this information to independent mechanics. Without it, she worries consumers will bear the cost. “We don’t want the situation to become chaotic and the cars to be in unsafe situations. After all, honestly, it’s the consumers who will lose more money because of this,” Chung said.

Source: CafeF