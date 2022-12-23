Eisbach Watches – German engineered -Swiss Made Precision Time Instruments

EisbachWatches is specialized in manufacturing German engineered automatic tool watches, made in Swiss. The main lines of our Collection are the Tidron E1 series (Diver) and the Tidron UT 360GM-T series (GMT watch), highlighted by the limited edition models: the Tidron E1 – Ice Fjord Diver, Green Land Ice Diver and the Tidron UT 360GM-TPRO White.

It’s In Our DNA

EisbachWatches was founded by Erich & Ancila Witzgall, born of a lifelong passion and a desire to create high-end tool watches that can compete with the best automatic watches on the planet.

That’s how Eisbach brand was born. Named after the German river that means “ice brook” in English, and inspired by natural forces coming together in power and beauty, Eisbach is the synchronicity of nature itself that aptly reflects the ethos of the brand.

Our Team

Eisbach is made up of a team of enthusiastic, truly passionate watchmakers.

With more than twenty years of experience in mechanical engineering, our first watchmaker is inspired by the world of precision, where details matter most. This means you get a German tool watch that can rival any other brand on the market, and at a much more affordable price. We have got what you need if you are looking for an affordable, rugged dive watch or something to wear around the Munich surf scene.

Our mission

We strive to produce high-quality watches with Swiss movement and German tool watch design to match any outfit, occasion, or expedition.

Eisbach watches are designed for long life and the most demanding conditions in the field. But they are also able to outperform the world’s BIGGEST and BEST watch brands at a much lower price.

We believe that quality products with attractive designs can be exclusive and affordable at the same time. Our products are made with pride and meticulousness at the pinnacle of German and Swiss watch design. And we work with the best manufacturing partners to produce high-caliber products that add something unique to your look because quality craftsmanship is non-negotiable. These little touches show that you like to take care of the little things, and that can say a lot about you! And we are doing that with our unique blend of natural inspiration.

In building the best tool watches, our philosophy is in line with this unique vision of man keeping pace with nature.

Our Watch Collection

Our collection includes classic and professional tool watches for men and women. Our collections are not only characterized by a diving depth of 300 to 500m, which is not the core criterion for a sophisticated, expertly crafted diving watch. No, Eisbach watch collection has it all.

Every watch series we create represents this dedication to precision and balance. As a result, you get a watch that rivals the best German automatic watches and other upscale brands around the world.

Taking inspiration from nature, Eisbach watches are truly unique tool watches.

A top position in our collection is occupied by the limited edition watches: Tidron E1 – Ice Fjord Diver, Green Land Ice Diver, the GMT watch – Tidron UT 360GM-Tpro White and Tidron UT 360GM-Tpro carbon.

Why Eisbach Watches?

EisbachWatches are tasteful and sophisticated and are always with you when you need them.

Eisbach Watch Collection is a complement to your unique collection.

Stand out from the crowd. Know what you want. Trust our commitment to your lifestyle.

Eisbach Watches