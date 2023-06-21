Efforts to find Sao La individuals in Vietnam

31 years ago, the international community was surprised when Vietnam discovered Sao La, one of the rarest species in the world, living in the Truong Son forest area. Throughout the years that followed, several searches for Sao La were unsuccessful.

The International Organization for Conservation of Nature’s camera trap image of Sao La obtained ten years ago is a solid indication that researchers should make an effort to locate Sao La.

Conservationists are using a variety of techniques to determine whether Sao La is present in Vietnam by looking at their food supply, analyzing DNA samples through species analysis, and analyzing genetic resources through water samples. Despite the large number of specimens gathered, no further traces have yet been found.

In a vast forest, it is challenging to spot wild creatures with the naked eye. Therefore, to identify an animal’s species, experts look for evidence left by it, such as footprints or feces.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature now plans and manages protected areas in all of Vietnam’s Sao La distribution areas. All efforts to locate Sao La have continued despite the fact that the search has been unsuccessful.

@vtv.vn