Effective Studying Tips for Different Learning Styles

The human brain is anatomically similar and yet so different functionally. Its diversity is what has led us to perform exceptionally well in different fields like music, science, literature, etc.

However, our education system often restricts us from providing our wards with an individual approach towards learning. But that is what a guardian is for, to help identify what our brain is suited for and have an approach that suits it.

Every child is unique and perceives a concept uniquely. It is how we approach a subject that determines how well we will be able to retain it. You could be a student or a professional, but determining your learning style is one of the best things to learn about yourself. In this article, we shall be discussing several ways by which we can focus on our learning styles and accordingly incorporate methods to study better.

Visual learning:

If you’re someone who is a visual learner and retains information better if it is presented to you in the form of graphs, maps, and diagrams, here are a few steps you could follow to improve your learning.

Try making flow charts and diagrams for things you want to learn by heart. Not every topic can be covered in a diagram and therefore it is suggested that you maintain proper notes of what is being taught in the classroom. Use highlighters and pens of different colors to mark important lines and paragraphs. It will help you retain the information better. Use colored flashcards and hang them around in your study room. Tactile learning:

Tactile learners need to be in regular touch with information to learn it and retain it.

It is suggested that you keep revising your notes on a regular basis (weekly at least) by copying them. Rhythm often helps you set information in your brain. Try using a stress ball to maintain a rhythm. Try revising a topic by discussing it with someone else. Talking about it will help you understand the subject better and also revise it.

If you’re preparing for exams like NCLEX RN or other nursing exams, these tips could be extremely helpful to you in learning the concepts well, retaining them, and therefore performing well in the exams. Additionally, in order to learn for your nursing exam, you should check online resources such as guides by Osmosis that offer definitions about different conditions, illnesses, and other related topics.

Audio learning:

Audio learners or auditory learners are people who learn better when they listen to someone speak about a subject or a topic.

If you’re an auditory learner, follow these steps to learn better:

While you revise your notes try to read them aloud and record them on your device. So that whenever you have time, you could just put on your ear pods and listen to them. Look for online video lectures on the subjects you’re pursuing. Watch them and prepare notes from them. Re-watch the lectures every month so that you can revise them and have your doubts cleared. Ask someone to read aloud when they study. Listening to them will help you memorize the information or if you have already studied it you can revise it. You can even join a study group and all of you can read aloud while you study so that everyone can hear it and revise their information. Make flashcards and read them whenever possible. If you cannot find a video lecture on the subject you’re pursuing, record the online class lecture of your teacher or professor and replay it whenever you have a doubt.

Conclusion:

Every human is unique and so are our brains. We perceive information in different ways and have different ways of remembering or learning the same information. Precisely, we have different ways of learning to suit us. If you are an auditory learner, revise your notes, try to read them aloud, and record them.

Try watching online video lectures on your subjects. If you’re a tactile learner, keep revising your notes regularly. You can also revise a topic by discussing it with someone else. If you’re a visual learner, make flow charts and diagrams to help yourself. You can also use highlighters and pens of different colors to mark important lines and paragraphs. Keeping these tips in mind can go a long way in ensuring that your learning process is in line with your style.

